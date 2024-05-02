Home Think IT Automation IT automation
Illustration showing integration of technology, algorithms and robotics to perform automated tasks in IT infrastructure
Learn about the business value of aligning cost optimization, observability and automation Read the takeaways
Review the benefits of cloud migration and some common challenges organizations face, to help your organization better prepare for a cloud migration.

Read the article

Learn how to quickly identify and resolve problems by looking at the source instead of the symptoms.

Read the article

IBM Concert® puts you in control, simplifying and optimizing operations to focus on continuously delivering enhanced client experiences and improving developer and SRE productivity.

Learn more

Articles

Get the latest insights and build on your knowledge from our blogs, explainers and guidebooks on IT automation.

 View all automation blogs
Navigating the growing complexities of technology spend management

Explore how the complexity of technology portfolios has only accelerated in recent years, necessitating a modern approach to manage costs and drive performance.

 How to optimize AWS cloud costs

Explore a quick overview of the various methods of AWS cloud cost management—what problems they solve and how best to use them.

 Achieving application health in the microservices age

Learn how in the microservices age, slow metrics and trace aggregation can negatively impact Cloud DevOps and SRE initiatives, causing delays or disruptions that impact user experience. See how Instana® can help.

 What is IT service management (ITSM)?

Find out how ITSM enables the optimal deployment, operation and management of information technology services across an enterprise.

 What is IT operations (ITOps)?

Learn about the role of ITOps in managing, delivering and supporting IT services to meet the business needs of internal and external users.

 What is site reliability engineering (SRE)?

Leverage SRE to automate IT operation tasks that would otherwise be performed manually, accelerate software delivery, and minimize IT risk.

What is AIOps?

Learn how artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) uses data and machine learning to improve and automate IT service management.

 What is FinOps?

Learn about FinOps, an evolving cloud financial management discipline and cultural practice that aims to maximize business value in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Research reports

Read our research reports to help steer organizational success.

 View all automation research reports
The CEO’s guide on tech spend for generative AI

Learn how to stay on top by prioritizing projects that deliver a competitive edge, rather than spreading generative AI spend like peanut butter across the IT portfolio.

 Seizing the AI and automation opportunity

Gain actionable insights on leveraging AI and automation, supplemented by real-world case studies and an 11-point blueprint for optimizing intelligent automation.

 CEO decision-making in the age of AI

Explore how CEOs are making decisions in this new environment, what their ambitions and regrets are, and what they cite as their biggest decision challenges today.

 The power of AI: Proactive IT and networks

Learn how AI automation proactively manages IT and hybrid cloud infrastructures to enhance operational visibility and cost efficiency.
Videos

Learn the fundamentals and the hottest themes in IT automation from our series of explainer videos.
6 Observability Myths in AIOps Uncovered

In this video, IBM VP Chris Farrell takes down six different observability myths one-by-one.

 FinOps for trustworthy cloud automation

Learn how a FinOps model delivers a performance-first approach to empower engineers to automate and get the business value in the cloud.

Application health through observability

Watch a smarter strategy to maintain software health by combining observability with ML and AI to predict issues before they become incidents.

APM versus Observability

See how observability differs from APM and how observability sensors deliver the needed context and understanding for your entire enterprise.

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders.
Get inspired as Malcolm Gladwell, a renowned social science thinker and writer, converses with innovation leaders about transformative tech. Listen to the podcast
Explore AI’s transformative potential and trustworthiness with Jerry Cuomo, IBM Fellow and VP of Technology. Tune in now
How IBM can help
IBM Concert®

IBM Concert® puts you in control, simplifying and optimizing operations to focus on continuously delivering enhanced client experiences and improving developer and SRE productivity.

 Learn more AIOps solutions

AI and IBM AIOps solutions can help you control cloud spend, maintain app performance, gain full-stack observability and better manage incidents.

 Improve performance and optimize IT spend IBM® Turbonomic®

Drive app performance at lower costs with our AI-powered hybrid cloud performance and cost optimization platform.

 Improve app performance
More in IT automation

Keep your head in the cloud

 

Cut through complexity with expert guidance on optimizing hybrid multicloud environments.

 Subscribe today