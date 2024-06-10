SLAs contain different terms depending on the vendor, type of service provided, client requirements, compliance standards and more and metrics vary by industry and use case. However, certain SLA performance metrics such as availability, mean time to recovery, response time, error rates and security and compliance measurements are commonly used across services and industries. These metrics set a baseline for operations and the quality of services provided.

Clearly defining which metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) will be used to measure performance and how this information will be communicated helps IT service management (ITSM) teams identify what data to collect and monitor. With the right data, teams can better maintain SLAs and make sure that customers know exactly what to expect.



Ideally, ITSM teams provide input when SLAs are drafted, in addition to monitoring the metrics related to their fulfillment. Involving ITSM teams early in the process helps make sure that business teams don’t make agreements with customers that are not attainable by IT teams.

SLA metrics that are important for IT and ITSM leaders to monitor include:

1. Availability

Service disruptions, or downtime, are costly, can damage enterprise credibility and can lead to compliance issues. The SLA between an organization and a customer dictates the expected level of service availability or uptime and is an indicator of system functionality.

Availability is often measured in “nines on the way to 100%”: 90%, 99%, 99.9% and so on. Many cloud and SaaS providers aim for an industry standard of “five 9s” or 99.999% uptime.

For certain businesses, even an hour of downtime can mean significant losses. If an e-commerce website experiences an outage during a high traffic time such as Black Friday, or during a large sale, it can damage the company’s reputation and annual revenue. Service disruptions also negatively impact the customer experience. Services that are not consistently available often lead users to search for alternatives. Business needs vary, but the need to provide users with quick and efficient products and services is universal.

Generally, maximum uptime is preferred. However, providers in some industries might find it more cost effective to offer a slightly lower availability rate if it still meets client needs.

2. Mean time to recovery

Mean time to recovery measures the average amount of time that it takes to recover a product during an outage or failure. No system or service is immune from an occasional issue or failure, but enterprises that can quickly recover are more likely to maintain business profitability, meet customer needs and uphold SLAs.

3. Response time and resolution time

SLAs often state the amount of time in which a service provider must respond after an issue is flagged or logged. When an issue is logged or a service request is made, the response time indicates how long it takes for a provider to respond to and address the issue. Resolution time refers to how long it takes for the issue to be resolved. Minimizing these times is key to maintaining service performance.



Organizations should seek to address issues before they become system-wide failures and cause security or compliance issues. Software solutions that offer full-stack observability into business functions can play an important role in maintaining optimized systems and service performance. Many of these platforms use automation and machine learning (ML) tools to automate the process of remediation or identify issues before they arise.

For example, AI-powered intrusion detection systems (IDS) constantly monitor network traffic for malicious activity, violations of security protocols or anomalous data. These systems deploy machine learning algorithms to monitor large data sets and use them to identify anomalous data. Anomalies and intrusions trigger alerts that notify IT teams. Without AI and machine learning, manually monitoring these large data sets would not be possible.

4. Error rates

Error rates measure service failures and the number of times service performance dips below defined standards. Depending on your enterprise, error rates can relate to any number of issues connected to business functions.

For example, in manufacturing, error rates correlate to the number of defects or quality issues on a specific product line, or the total number of errors found during a set time interval. These error rates, or defect rates, help organizations identify the root cause of an error and whether it’s related to the materials used or a broader issue.



There is a subset of customer-based metrics that monitor customer service interactions, which also relate to error rates.

First call resolution rate: In the realm of customer service, issues related to help desk interactions can factor into error rates. The success of customer services interactions can be difficult to gauge. Not every customer fills out a survey or files a complaint if an issue is not resolved—some will just look for another service. One metric that can help measure customer service interactions is the first call resolution rate. This rate reflects whether a user’s issue was resolved during the first interaction with a help desk, chatbot or representative. Every escalation of a customer service query beyond the initial contact means spending on extra resources. It can also impact the customer experience.

In the realm of customer service, issues related to help desk interactions can factor into error rates. The success of customer services interactions can be difficult to gauge. Not every customer fills out a survey or files a complaint if an issue is not resolved—some will just look for another service. One metric that can help measure customer service interactions is the first call resolution rate. This rate reflects whether a user’s issue was resolved during the first interaction with a help desk, chatbot or representative. Every escalation of a customer service query beyond the initial contact means spending on extra resources. It can also impact the customer experience. Abandonment rate: This rate reflects the frequency in which a customer abandons their inquiry before finding a resolution. Abandonment rate can also add to the overall error rate and helps measure the efficacy of a service desk, chatbot or human workforce.

5. Security and compliance

Large volumes of data and the use of on-premises servers, cloud servers and a growing number of applications creates a greater risk of data breaches and security threats. If not monitored appropriately, security breaches and vulnerabilities can expose service providers to legal and financial repercussions.

For example, the healthcare industry has specific requirements around how to store, transfer and dispose of a patient’s medical data. Failure to meet these compliance standards can result in fines and indemnification for losses incurred by customers.

While there are countless industry-specific metrics defined by the different services provided, many of them fall under larger umbrella categories. To be successful, it is important for business teams and IT service management teams to work together to improve service delivery and meet customer expectations.