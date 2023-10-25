What is a workload?

Within IT, the term has continually evolved and become loaded with meaning, particularly with the rise of cloud computing. Broadly speaking, workload is used to refer to a computational task or process and the computing, storage, memory and network resources the task requires.



In a cloud computing context, workload refers to any service, application or capability that consumes cloud-based resources. In this cloud context, virtual machines, databases, applications, microservices, nodes and more are all considered workloads.

Workloads can range from simple tasks, like running a single app or computation, to complex operations, like processing large-scale data analytics or running a suite of interconnected apps. Managing workloads is a critical aspect of IT resource optimization, directly impacting system performance, cost, stability and ultimately, the success of business operations.



With the proliferation of cloud computing and virtualization, workload management has become increasingly complex1. The use of hybrid cloud, multicloud and public cloud resources means that workloads can span platforms and locations, each with unique characteristics and management requirements.

To navigate the complexities of managing workloads across computing environments and workflows, organizations are turning to advanced tools. They use tools like backend APIs, workload automation software, AI-based predictive analytics and cloud management platforms (for example, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud® and Microsoft Azure).

Companies are also adopting strategies like workload placement, where they determine the best location for each workload based on factors like cost, performance, lifecycle, compliance and business requirements. This approach ensures that each workload is running in an environment that is optimally suited to its specific needs.