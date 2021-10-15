What is containerization?

More portable and resource-efficient than virtual machines (VMs), containers have become the de facto compute units of modern cloud-native applications.

Containerization allows developers to create and deploy applications faster and more securely. With traditional methods, developers write code in a specific computing environment, which, when transferred to a new location, often results in bugs and errors. For instance, this can happen when a developer transfers code from a desktop computer to a VM or from a Linux® to a Windows operating system. Containerization eliminates this problem by bundling the application code with the related configuration files, libraries and dependencies required for it to run. This single software package or “container” is abstracted away from the host operating system. Hence, it stands alone and becomes portable—able to run across any platform or cloud, free of issues.

The concept of containerization and process isolation is decades old. However, the emergence in 2013 of the open-source Docker—an industry standard for containers with simple developer tools and a universal packaging approach—accelerated the adoption of this technology. Today, organizations increasingly use containerization to create new applications and modernize existing applications for the cloud.

According to a report from Forrester1, 74 percent of US infrastructure decision-makers say that their firms are adopting containers within a platform as a service (PaaS) in an on-premises or public cloud environment.

Containers are “lightweight,” meaning they share the machine’s operating system kernel and do not require the overhead of associating an operating system within each application. Containers are inherently smaller in capacity than VMs and require less start-up time. This capability allows far more containers to run on the same compute capacity as a single VM. This capability drives higher server efficiencies and, in turn, reduces server and licensing costs.

Most importantly, containerization enables applications to be “written once and run anywhere” across on-premises data center, hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

This portability speeds development, prevents cloud vendor lock-in and offers other notable benefits like fault isolation, ease of management, simplified security and more.

The following video provides further explanation of containerization: