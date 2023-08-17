The race to innovate has likely left you (and many, many others) with unexpectedly high cloud bills and/or underutilized resources. In fact, according to Flexera’s 2023 State of the Cloud report, for the first time in a decade, “managing cloud spend” (82%) surpassed “security” (79%) to become the number one challenge facing organizations across the board.

We get it. Overprovisioning is the go-to strategy for avoiding performance risks.

Trying to find the balance between performance and efficiency is anything but a walk in the park. Sure, there are endless Kubernetes cost monitoring tools available that allow you to keep tabs on various aspects of your cluster’s resource usage, like CPU, memory, storage and network. Tracking these metrics can help identify resource-intensive workloads, inefficient resource allocation or unnecessary resource consumption that may lead to increased costs.

All this time-consuming monitoring is closely followed by the labor-intensive work of rightsizing containers and setting auto-scaling policies and thresholds.