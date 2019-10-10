What is Tekton?

Simply put, the Tekton Pipelines project provides Kubernetes-style resources for declaring CI/CD-style pipelines. These resources are naturally described in yaml (link resides outside ibm.com) and stored in a code repository. This pipeline-as-code approach provides the benefits of versioning and source control.

Tekton provides a set of Custom Resource (link resides outside ibm.com) extensions to Kubernetes that define pipelines and related concepts. The following are the basic Tekton Pipeline building blocks:

Task : Defines a set of build steps, such as compiling code, running tests, and building and deploying images.

Pipeline : Defines the set of tasks that compose a pipeline.

PipelineResource : Defines an object that is an input (such as a Git repository) or an output (such as a Docker image) of the pipeline.

PipelineRun: Defines the execution of a pipeline. This resource references the Pipeline to run and which PipelineResource(s) to use as input and output.

Apart from being Kubernetes-native, a Tekton pipeline can be used to deploy to any environment (Kubernetes cluster, Cloud Foundry, virtual machines (VMs), etc.) and pipeline tasks are run securely in isolation, together providing the ability to flexibly meet the needs of modern continuous delivery.

IBM is committed to providing continuous delivery tools based on Tekton and, earlier this year, announced the first Tekton-based capability with private pipeline workers, allowing the ability to run Continuous Delivery Pipeline stages outside of the IBM public infrastructure. Stay tuned for additional Tekton features coming soon!

