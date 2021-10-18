What is cloud native?

Microservices (also called microservices architecture) is an architectural approach in which a single application is composed of many smaller, loosely coupled and independently deployable components or services. These services (also called microservices) typically have their own technology stack, inclusive of database and data model. They communicate with each other via a combination of REST APIs, event streaming, and message brokers.

Because microservices can be deployed and redeployed independently, without impacting each other or disrupting the end-user experience. They are a perfect match for automated, iterative delivery methodologies such as continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) or DevOps.

In addition to being used to create net-new cloud native applications, microservices can be used to modernize traditional monolithic applications.

In an IBM® survey of over IT executives, developer executives and developers, 87% of microservices users agreed that microservices adoption is worth the expense and effort.

Developers often deploy microservices inside containers—lightweight, executable application components that combine application source code (in this case, the microservices code) with all the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies that are required to run the code in any environment. Smaller, more resource-efficient, and more portable than virtual machines (VMs), containers are the de facto compute units of modern cloud native applications.

Containers amplify the benefits of microservices by enabling a consistent deployment and management experience across a hybrid multicloud environment—public clouds, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure. But as cloud-native applications multiply, so do containers and the complexity of managing them. Most organizations that use containerized microservices also use a container orchestration platform, such as Kubernetes, to automate container deployment and management at scale.