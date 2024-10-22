What is container orchestration?

Containers are lightweight, executable application components that combine application source code with all the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run the code in any environment.

The ability to create containers has existed for decades, but it became widely available in 2008 when Linux® included container functions within its kernel. It became even more essential after the arrival of the Docker open source containerization platform in 2013. (Docker is so popular that "Docker containers" and "containers" are often used interchangeably.) Today, containers are compatible with many other operating systems besides Linux, including Windows.

Because they are smaller, more resource-efficient and more portable than virtual machines (VMs), containers—and more specifically, containerized microservices or serverless functions—have become the de facto compute units of modern cloud-native applications.