What is a container image?

Published: 9 August 2024
Contributors: Phill Powell, Ian Smalley
Container images are unchanging static files that hold executable code and operate in isolation on IT infrastructure.
A container image assembles all the components needed to create a container on an operating system, and it comprises different image layers stacked on top of each other. Container images are immutable and share the same functions as templates.
Container images are stored within a container image registry (or container registry) that serves as a type of file system. Container registries are data repositories (or multiple repositories) that warehouse container images for storage and/or access.
One notable advantage of container registries is how smoothly they connect to container orchestration systems/platforms like Kubernetes and Docker. In addition, container registries can be used in a DevOps capacity during container-based application development, enabling optimized workflow integration.
A container image is an assembled accumulation of layers that include the following:
In new images built from scratch, it all starts with the bottom layer, the base image. The base image is where most container-based development workflows begin. Many base images comprise basic or minimal Linux® distributions (like Debian, Ubuntu, Red Hat® Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Rocky Linux or Alpine). Base images are where the container’s filesystem files are stored. The process of creating base images (known as “building”) enables developers to construct a standardized environment, which supports custom container images.
Then, a succession of file system layers is added and stacked on top of the base image, including the following:
For container images that incorporate existing images, the base image of existing images is known as the Parent Image. If an image is wholly original, it’s said to have no Parent Image.
Container images are stored in container registries, where images can either be uploaded to that registry (“pushing”) or downloaded into a different system (“pulling”).
Container registries use object storage to manifest metadata about container images. This offers a means for successfully transferring such metadata, but it’s limited. For example, in the case of data that involves multiple images, there are limits on the possible number of available listing tags.
Dependency containers offer another storage method. These containers enable the management, registration and resolution of dependencies within an application. Dependencies describe situations where one object or process must occur before another object can function as ordered.
Considering the pressing need for online security, the authentication of individuals granted access to repositories is essential. Authentication uses a series of permissions specific to that container registry. Permissions define who’s authorized to use computer resources from a container registry.
The concept of runtimes is vitally important. Container runtimes are software that lets containers operate within a host system. Container runtimes use a series of steps to carry out the creation of containers. These steps encompass the entire process of forming containers and initializing their environment, as guided by a container image that holds the app and its dependencies.
There are two providers of container orchestration that are central to the use of containers and container images:
Docker is a container orchestration system that reduces the complexity of creating, deploying and running apps. Docker is viewed as an easy way to build lightweight and self-contained containers that can run on any platform, despite the particular infrastructure. Because they can be moved from one machine to another, Docker containers also offer supreme portability. In addition, Docker provides a standard means for the deployment of microservices, by letting the user package microservices as container images.
Docker’s image resource is DockerHub, offering free access to 100,000+ images and other Docker files shared by Docker users, software vendors and open source projects. A paid Docker container registry service is also available for private use. Docker images use a Docker command-line interface (Docker CLI) that enables key operations like login, push and pull. Users create Docker images with the Docker Engine’s Docker Build feature, which enables the packaging and bundling of source code. Docker can be configured by using JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) configuration files. JSON is the preferred format because it maintains all configurations in one place.
Kubernetes is an open source platform for container orchestration. Kubernetes is used to automate numerous software processes, like management, deployment and scaling. In a Kubernetes service, one or more computers (either virtual machines or bare metal servers) are linked in a Kubernetes cluster, where container workloads of varying sizes and types can be run. The Kubernetes Application Programming Interface (API) server configures data for API objects like pods, services, replication controllers and so on. APIs let different software apps intercommunicate and share data in full cooperation with each other.
While Docker and Kubernetes provide similar services, they differ in their respective sense of scale. Docker is a container runtime, but Kubernetes is a full platform that accommodates containers from multiple container runtimes. Docker is just one of the container runtimes that Kubernetes supports.
Container images are a key component of container registry use.
Container images are intended and designed to hold everything required to run a container. Once container images have been created, all that’s needed to run containers is the proper prompting from the computer system. This makes container images perfectly suited for quick implementation.
Business priorities often change overnight. By having container images created ahead of time, an organization can forecast all of its potential container needs, then later select the containers best suited for that time and purpose. Container images give organizations the ability to pivot as conditions dictate.
Container image security is upheld through access controls enforced by container registries. These include authentication protocols to ensure that nonauthorized persona are denied access to container images. Image encryption is routinely used now to encode images and protect them from vulnerabilities.
The following activities make extensive use of container images:
Container-based deployments—empowered by the use of container images—support cloud-native architectures and provide them with needed isolation and flexibility. Containers and container images let users build and optimize scalable, cloud-native apps.
Many container registries (and the container images in them) assist microservices users by clarifying the process of locating and connecting to a specific microservice within a container cluster.
Virtual machines (VMs) are computer systems that use software on one computer to mimic the functions of another computer. ViMs have a unique relationship with container images. Users often substitute VMs as a host operating system for containers, instead of running containers directly on hardware, especially when containers need to run in the cloud.
The market for container image providers is both fluid and dynamic, with much activity and numerous industry players both entering and exiting the market. However, these providers have built lasting reputations in this market:
Create your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster of compute hosts to deploy and manage containerized apps.
Store and distribute container images in a fully managed private registry. Push private images to conveniently run them in the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and other runtime environments. Images are checked for security issues so you can make informed decisions about your deployments.
Bring your container images, batch jobs, source code or function together in one place with a fully managed, serverless platform. Let IBM Cloud Code Engine manage and help secure the underlying infrastructure.
Facilitate and accelerate your journey to the cloud in a fast and safe way with container services from IBM, built on open source technologies like Kubernetes.
Containers are executable units of software that package application code along with its libraries and dependencies. They allow code to run in any computing environment, whether it be desktop, traditional IT or cloud infrastructure.
Open source software is software developed and maintained through open collaboration. It is made available for anyone to use, examine, alter and redistribute however they like, typically at no cost.
A container registry is a data repository (or multiple repositories) that warehouses container images for storage and access.
Automation is the application of technology, programs, robotics or processes to achieve outcomes with minimal human input.
A workflow is a system for managing repetitive processes and tasks that occur in a particular order.
In a computer system, authentication (“auth” for short) is the process that verifies that a user is who they claim to be.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud offers developers a fast and secure way to containerize and deploy enterprise workloads in Kubernetes clusters. Offload tedious and repetitive tasks involving security management, compliance management, deployment management and ongoing lifecycle management.