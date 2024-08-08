What is a container image?

A container image assembles all the components needed to create a container on an operating system, and it comprises different image layers stacked on top of each other. Container images are immutable and share the same functions as templates.

Container images are stored within a container image registry (or container registry) that serves as a type of file system. Container registries are data repositories (or multiple repositories) that warehouse container images for storage and/or access.

One notable advantage of container registries is how smoothly they connect to container orchestration systems/platforms like Kubernetes and Docker. In addition, container registries can be used in a DevOps capacity during container-based application development, enabling optimized workflow integration.