What is authentication?

Consider a common authentication scenario: supplying a user ID and password to log in to an email account. When the user enters their user ID (which is likely their email address in this situation) they’re telling the email system, “This is who I am.”

But that isn’t enough to verify the end user’s identity. Anyone can enter whatever user ID they want, especially when a user’s ID is something public like an email address. To prove that they truly are the person who owns that email address, the user enters their password, a secret piece of knowledge that (theoretically) no one else should have. The email system then identifies this user is the real account holder and lets them in.

Authentication processes can also confirm the identities of nonhuman users such as servers, web applications and other machines and workloads.

Authentication is a fundamental component of information security strategy. It is particularly important to identity and access management (IAM), the cybersecurity discipline that deals with how users access digital resources. Authentication enables organizations to limit network access to legitimate users, and it is the first step in enforcing individual user permissions.

Today, user identities are prime targets for threat actors. According to the IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, hijacking valid user accounts is the most common way that attackers break into networks, accounting for 30% of cyberattacks. Hackers steal credentials and then pose as legitimate users, allowing them to sneak past network defenses to plant malware and steal data.

To combat these identity-based attacks, many organizations are moving away from purely password-based authentication methods. Instead, they’re adopting multifactor authentication, adaptive authentication and other strong authentication systems where user credentials are harder to steal or fake.