What is AI security?

Today's cyberthreat landscape is complex. The shift to cloud and hybrid cloud environments has led to data sprawl and expanded attack surfaces while threat actors continue to find new ways to exploit vulnerabilities. At the same time, cybersecurity professionals remain in short supply, with over 700,000 job openings in the US alone.2

The result is that cyberattacks are now more frequent and costlier. According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average cost to remediate a data breach in 2023 was USD 4.45 million, a 15% increase over three years.

AI security can offer a solution. By automating threat detection and response, AI makes it easier to prevent attacks and catch threat actors in real time. AI tools can help with everything from preventing malware attacks by identifying and isolating malicious software to detecting brute force attacks by recognizing and blocking repeated login attempts.

With AI security, organizations can continuously monitor their security operations and use machine learning algorithms to adapt to evolving cyberthreats.

Not investing in AI security is expensive. Organizations without AI security face an average data breach cost of USD 5.36 million, which is 18.6% higher than the average cost for all organizations. Even those with limited AI security reported an average data breach cost of USD 4.04 million. That is USD 400,000 less than the overall average and 28.1 percent less than those with no AI security usage at all.

Despite its benefits, AI poses security challenges, particularly with data security. AI models are only as reliable as their training data. Tampered or biased data can lead to false positives or inaccurate responses. For instance, biased training data used for hiring decisions can reinforce gender or racial biases, with AI models favoring certain demographic groups and discriminating against others.3

AI tools can also help threat actors more successfully exploit security vulnerabilities. For example, attackers can use AI to automate the discovery of system vulnerabilities or generate sophisticated phishing attacks.

According to Reuters, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seen increased cyber intrusions due to AI.4 A recent report also found that 75% of senior cybersecurity professionals are seeing more cyberattacks, with 85% attributing the rise to bad actors using gen AI.5

Despite these concerns, research shows only 24% of current gen AI projects are secured.

Moving forward, many organizations will look for ways to invest time and resources in secure AI to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence without compromising on AI ethics or security (see "AI security best practices").