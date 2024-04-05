What is data protection?

To understand the importance of data protection, consider the role of data in our society. Anytime someone creates a profile online, makes a purchase on an app or browses a web page, they leave a growing trail of personal data.

For businesses, this data is critical. It helps them streamline operations, better serve customers and make essential business decisions. In fact, many organizations rely on data so much that even a short downtime or a small amount of data loss could severely injure their operations and profits.

According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach, the global average cost of a data breach in 2023 was USD 4.45 million—a 15 percent increase over three years.

As a result, many organizations are focusing on data protection as part of their broader cybersecurity efforts. With a robust data protection strategy, organizations can shore up vulnerabilities and better protect themselves from cyberattacks and data breaches. In the event of a cyberattack, data protection measures can be lifesaving, cutting downtime by ensuring data availability.

Data protection measures can also help organizations comply with continuously evolving regulatory requirements, many of which can carry hefty fines. For instance, in May 2023, Ireland's data protection authority imposed a fine of USD 1.3 billion on the California-based Meta for GDPR violations. Data protection—through its emphasis on data privacy—can help organizations avoid these infractions.

Data protection strategies can also provide many benefits of effective information lifecycle management (ILM), such as streamlining the processing of personal data and better mining critical data for key insights.

In a world where data is many organizations' lifeblood, it is becoming increasingly necessary for businesses to know how to process, handle, protect and leverage their critical data to the best of their abilities.