Not all personal data is considered PII. For example, data about a person's streaming habits isn't PII. It's because it would be hard, if not impossible, to identify someone based solely on what they've watched on Netflix. PII only refers to information that points to a particular person, such as the kind of information you might supply to verify your identity when contacting your bank.

Among PII, some pieces of information are more sensitive than others. Sensitive PII is sensitive information that directly identifies an individual and could cause significant harm if leaked or stolen.

A social security number (SSN) is a good example of sensitive PII. Because many government agencies and financial institutions use SSNs to verify people's identities, a criminal who steals an SSN could easily access their victim's tax records or bank accounts. Other examples of sensitive PII include:

Unique identification numbers, such as driver's license numbers, passport numbers and other government-issued ID numbers.

Biometric data, such as fingerprints and retinal scans.

Financial information, including bank account numbers and credit card numbers.

Medical records.

Sensitive PII is typically not publicly available, and most existing data privacy laws require organizations to safeguard it by encrypting it, controlling who accesses it or taking other cybersecurity measures.

Non-sensitive PII is personal data that, in isolation, would not cause significant harm to a person if leaked or stolen. It may or may not be unique to a person. For example, a social media handle would be non-sensitive PII: It could identify someone, but a malicious actor couldn't commit identity theft armed with only a social media account name. Other examples of non-sensitive PII include:

A person's full name

Mother's maiden name

Telephone number

IP address

Place of birth

Date of birth

Geographical details (ZIP code, city, state, country, etc.)

Employment information

Email address or mailing address

Race or ethnicity

Religion

Non-sensitive PII is often publicly available. For example, telephone numbers may be listed in a phonebook, and addresses may be listed in a local government's public property records. Some data privacy regulations don't require the protection of non-sensitive PII, but many companies put safeguards in place anyway. That's because criminals could cause trouble by assembling multiple pieces of non-sensitive PII.

For example, a hacker could break into someone's bank account app with their phone number, email address and mother's maiden name. The email gives them a username. Spoofing the phone number allows the hackers to receive a verification code. The mother's maiden name provides an answer to the security question.

It's important to note that whether something counts as sensitive or non-sensitive PII depends heavily on context. A full name on its own may be non-sensitive, but a list of people who have visited a certain doctor would be sensitive. Similarly, a person's phone number may be publicly available, but a database of phone numbers used for two-factor authentication on a social media site would be sensitive PII.

When does sensitive information become PII?

Context also determines whether something is considered PII at all. For example, aggregated anonymous geolocation data is often seen as generic personal data because the identity of any single user can't be isolated.

However, individual records of anonymous geolocation data can become PII, as demonstrated by a recent Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit (link resides outside ibm.com).

The FTC argues that the data broker Kochava was selling geolocation data that counted as PII because "the company's customized data feeds allow purchasers to identify and track specific mobile device users. For example, the location of a mobile device at night is likely the user's home address and could be combined with property records to uncover their identity."

Advances in technology are also making it easier to identify people with fewer pieces of information, potentially lowering the threshold for what is considered PII in general. For example, researchers at IBM® and the University of Maryland have devised an algorithm (link resides outside ibm.com). This algorithm identifies specific individuals by combining anonymous location data with publicly available information from social networking sites.