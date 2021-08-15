What is a cyberattack?

The motivations behind cyberattacks can vary, but there are three main categories:

Criminal Political Personal

Criminally motivated attackers seek financial gain through monetary theft, data theft, or business disruption. Cybercriminals may hack into a bank account to steal money directly or use social engineering scams to trick people into sending money to them. Hackers may steal data and use it to commit identity theft or sell it on the dark web or hold it for ransom.

Extortion is another tactic that is used. Hackers may use ransomware, DDoS attacks, or other tactics to hold data or devices hostage until a company pays. However, according to the most recent X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, 32 percent of cyber incidents involved the theft and sale of data rather than encryption for extortion.

Personally motivated attackers, such as disgruntled current or former employees, primarily seek retribution for some perceived slight. They may take money, steal sensitive data, or disrupt a company's systems.

Politically motivated attackers are often associated with cyberwarfare, cyberterrorism, or "hacktivism." In cyberwarfare, nation-state actors often target their enemies' government agencies or critical infrastructure. For example, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, both countries have experienced a rash of cyberattacks against vital institutions (link resides outside ibm.com). Activist hackers, called "hacktivists," may not cause extensive damage to their targets. Instead, they typically seek attention for their causes by making their attacks known to the public.

Less common cyberattack motivations include corporate espionage, in which hackers steal intellectual property to gain an unfair advantage over competitors, and vigilante hackers who use a system’s vulnerabilities to warn others about them. Some hackers hack for sport, savoring the intellectual challenge.