XDR is typically consumed as a cloud-based or software as a service (SaaS) solution; one industry analyst, Gartner, defines XDR as 'SaaS-based'. It may also be the core technology driving a cloud or security solution provider's managed detection and response (MDR) offering.

XDR security solutions can integrate:

Continuous data collection



XDR collects log data and telemetry from all of the integrated security tools, effectively creating a continuously updated record of everything that happens in the infrastructure - log-ins (successful and unsuccessful), network connections and traffic flows, email messages and attachments, files created and saved, application and device processes, configuration and registry changes. XDR also collects specific alerts generated by the various security products.

Open XDR solutions typically collect this data using an open application programming interface, or API. (Native XDR solutions may require a lightweight data collection tool, or agent, installed on devices and applications.) All collected data is normalized and stored in a central cloud-based database or data lake.

Real-time analysis and threat detection



XDR uses advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns indicating known threats or suspicious activity in real-time, as they unfold.

To do this, XDR correlates data and telemetry across the various infrastructure layers with data from threat intelligence services, which deliver continuously updated information new and recent cyberthreat tactics, vectors and more. Threat intelligence services can be proprietary (operated by the XDR provider), third-party, or community based. Most XDR solutions also map data to MITRE ATT&CK, a freely accessible global knowledge base of hackers' cyberthreat tactics and techniques.

XDR analytics and machine learning algorithms can also do their own sleuthing, comparing real-time data to historical data and established baselines to identify suspicious activity, aberrant end-user behaviors, and anything that might indicate a cybersecurity incident or threat. They also can separate the 'signals,' or legitimate threats, from the 'noise' of false positives, so that security analysts can focus on the incidents that matter. Perhaps most important, the machine learning algorithms continuously learn from the data, to get better at detecting threats over time.

XDR summarizes important data and analytic results in a central management console that also serves as the solution's user interface (UI). From the console, security team members can get full visibility into every security issue, enterprise-wide, and launch investigations, threat responses and remediations anywhere in the extended infrastructure.



Automated detection and response capabilities



Automation is what puts the rapid response in XDR. Based on predefined rules set by the security team—or 'learned' over time by machine learning algorithms—XDR enables automated responses that help speed threat detection and resolution while freeing security analysts to focus on more important work. XDR can automate tasks such as:

Triaging and prioritization of alerts according to severity;





Disconnecting or shutting down impacted devices, logging users off the network, halting system/application/device processes, and taking data sources offline;





Launching antivirus/anti-malware software to scan other endpoints on the network for the same threat;





Triggering relevant SOAR incident response playbooks (automated workflows that orchestrate multiple security products in response to a specific security incident).

XDR can also automate threat investigation and remediation activities (see the next section). All this automation helps security teams respond to incidents faster and prevent or minimize the damage they cause.



Threat investigation and remediation



Once a security threat is isolated, XDR platforms provide capabilities that security analysts can use to further investigate the threat. For example, forensic analytics and 'track back' reports help security analysts pinpoint the root cause of a threat, identify the various files it impacted, and identify the vulnerability or vulnerabilities the attacker exploited enter and move around the network, gain access to authentication credentials, or perform other malicious activities.

Armed with this information, analysts can coordinate remediation tools to eliminate the threat. Remediation might involve:

Destroying malicious files and wiping them off endpoints, servers and network devices;





Restoring damaged device and application configurations, registry settings, data and application files;





Applying updates or patches to eliminate vulnerabilities that led to the incident;





Updating detection rules to prevent a recurrence.



Support for threat hunting



Threat hunting (also called cyberthreat hunting) is a proactive security exercise in which a security analyst searches the network for as-yet unknown threats, or known threats yet to be detected or remediated by the organization’s automated cybersecurity tools.



Again, advanced threats can lurk for months before they're detected, preparing for a large-scale attack or breach. Effective and timely threat hunting can reduce the time it takes to find and remediate these threats, which can limit or prevent damage from the attack.

Threat hunters use a variety of tactics and techniques that rely on the same data sources, analytics and automation capabilities XDR uses for threat detection, response and remediation. For example, a threat hunter might want to search for a particular file, configuration change or other artifact based on forensic analytics, or on MITRE ATT&CK data describing a particular attacker's methods.

To support these efforts, XDR makes its analytics and automation capabilities available to security analysts via UI-driven or programmatic means, so they can perform ad-hoc searches data queries, correlations to threat intelligence, and other investigations. Some XDR solutions include tools created specifically for threat hunting such as simple scripting languages (for automating common tasks) and even natural language querying tools.