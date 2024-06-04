What is ransomware?

To date, cybersecurity researchers have identified thousands of distinct ransomware variants, or “families”—unique strains with their own code signatures and functions.

Several ransomware strains are especially notable for the extent of their destruction, how they influenced the development of ransomware or the threats they pose today.

CryptoLocker



First appearing in September 2013, CryptoLocker is widely credited with kick-starting the modern age of ransomware.



Spread through a botnet (a network of hijacked computers), CryptoLocker was one of the first ransomware families to strongly encrypt users' files. It extorted an estimated USD 3 million before an international law enforcement effort shut it down in 2014.

CryptoLocker's success spawned numerous copycats and paved the way for variants like WannaCry, Ryuk and Petya.

WannaCry



The first high-profile cryptoworm—ransomware that can spread itself to other devices on a network—WannaCry attacked over 200,000 computers in 150 countries. The affected computers were vulnerable because administrators had neglected to patch the EternalBlue Microsoft Windows vulnerability.

In addition to encrypting sensitive data, WannaCry ransomware threatened to wipe files if victims did not send payment within seven days. It remains one of the largest ransomware attacks to date, with estimated costs as high as USD 4 billion.

Petya and NotPetya



Unlike other crypto ransomware, Petya encrypts the file system table rather than individual files, rendering the infected computer unable to boot Windows.

A heavily modified version, NotPetya, was used to carry out a large-scale cyberattack, primarily against Ukraine, in 2017. NotPetya was a wiper incapable of unlocking systems even after victims paid.

Ryuk



First seen in 2018, Ryuk popularized ‘big-game ransomware’ attacks against specific high-value targets, with ransom demands averaging over USD 1 million. Ryuk can locate and disable backup files and system restore features. A new strain with cryptoworm capabilities appeared in 2021.

DarkSide



Run by a group suspected to be operating out of Russia, DarkSide is the ransomware variant that attacked the Colonial Pipeline on 7 May 2021. In what many consider to be the worst cyberattack on critical US infrastructure to date, DarkSide temporarily shut down the pipeline supplying 45% of the East Coast's fuel.

In addition to conducting direct attacks, the DarkSide group also licenses its ransomware to affiliates through RaaS arrangements.

Locky



Locky is an encrypting ransomware with a distinct method of infection—it uses macros hidden in email attachments (Microsoft Word files) disguised as legitimate invoices. When a user downloads and opens the Microsoft Word document, malicious macros secretly download the ransomware payload to the user's device.

REvil



REvil, also known as Sodin or Sodinokibi, helped popularize the RaaS approach to ransomware distribution.

Known for use in big-game hunting and double-extortion attacks, REvil was behind the 2021 attacks against JBS USA and Kaseya Limited. JBS paid a USD 11 million ransom after the hackers disrupted its entire US beef processing operation. Significant downtime impacted more than 1,000 of Kaseya’s software customers.

The Russian Federal Security Service reported it dismantled REvil and charged several of its members in early 2022.

Conti



First observed in 2020, the Conti gang operated an extensive RaaS scheme in which it paid hackers a regular wage to use its ransomware. Conti used a unique form of double-extortion where the gang threatened to sell access to a victim’s network to other hackers if the victim did not pay up.

Conti disbanded after the gang’s internal chat logs leaked in 2022, but many former members are still active in the cybercrime world. According to the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, one-time Conti associates have been linked to some of the most widespread ransomware variants today, include BlackBasta, Royal and Zeon.

LockBit



One of the most common ransomware variants in 2023 according to the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, LockBit is notable for the businesslike behavior of its developers. The LockBit group has been known to acquire other malware strains in much the same way that legitimate businesses acquire other companies.

While law enforcement seized some of LockBit’s websites in February 2024 and the US government imposed sanctions on one of the gang’s senior leaders, LockBit continues to attack victims.