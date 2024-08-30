What is ransomware as a service (RaaS)?

Ransomware-as-a-service arrangements are popular with cybercriminals. Ransomware remains a common cyberthreat, involved in 20% of all cybercrime incidents according to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. Many of the most infamous and devastating ransomware strains—such as LockBit and BlackBasta—spread through RaaS sales.

It's easy to understand the proliferation of the RaaS model. By outsourcing some of their efforts to RaaS providers, would-be hackers have a faster and easier entry into cybercrime. Even threat actors with limited technical expertise can now initiate cyberattacks.

RaaS is mutually beneficial. Hackers can profit from extortion without developing their own malware. At the same time, ransomware developers can increase their profits without the effort of attacking networks and can profit from victims they might not otherwise have located.