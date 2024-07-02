Networks are the foundation of today’s connected world and prime targets for threat actors.

Traditionally, organizations relied on threat detection tools such as antivirus software, intrusion detection systems (IDSs) and firewalls to ensure network security.

Many of these tools use a signature-based approach to detection, identifying threats by matching indicators of compromise (IOCs) to a database of cyberthreat signatures.

A signature can be any characteristic associated with a known cyberattack, such as a line of code from a particular strain of malware or a specific phishing email subject line. Signature-based tools monitor networks for these previously discovered signatures and raise alerts when they find them.

While effective at blocking known cyberthreats, signature-based tools struggle with detecting new, unknown or emerging threats. They also struggle to detect threats that lack unique signatures or resemble legitimate behavior, such as:

Cyberattackers using stolen credentials to access the network





Business email compromise (BEC) attacks, where hackers impersonate or hijack an executive’s email account





Employees unintentionally engaging in risky behavior, such as saving company data to a personal USB drive or clicking malicious email links

Ransomware gangs and other advanced persistent threats can exploit these gaps in visibility to infiltrate networks, conduct surveillance, escalate privileges and launch attacks at opportune moments.

NDR can help organizations fill the gaps left by signature-based solutions and secure modern and increasingly complex networks.

Using advanced analytics, machine learning and behavioral analysis, NDR can detect even potential threats without known signatures. In this way, NDR provides a layer of real-time security, helping organizations catch vulnerabilities and attacks other security tools might miss.