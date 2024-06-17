What is lateral movement?

Broadly speaking, lateral movement attacks have two parts: an initial breach followed by internal movement. Hackers must first gain access to a network by evading endpoint security. They might use phishing attacks or malware to compromise a device or an application, or gain initial access through an open server port. After the attackers are inside, they can begin branching out to other areas of the network through these stages of lateral movement:

Reconnaissance

After they have gained a foothold, attackers map out the network and plan a route to their goal. They look for information on network hierarchies, operating systems, user accounts, devices, databases and apps to understand how these assets are connected. They might also scope out network security controls, then use what they learn to dodge security teams.

Privilege escalation

When hackers understand the network layout, they can use a variety of lateral movement techniques to reach more devices and accounts. By infiltrating more resources, hackers don't just get closer to their goal—they also make it harder to remove them. Even if security operations remove them from one or two machines, they still have access to other assets.

As hackers move laterally, they try to capture assets and accounts with higher and higher privileges. This act is called "privilege escalation." The more privileges that attackers have, the more they can do within the network. Ultimately, hackers aim to obtain administrative privileges, which allow them to go practically anywhere and do virtually anything.

Reaching the target

Hackers combine and repeat lateral movement techniques as needed until they reach their target. Often, they seek sensitive information to collect, encrypt and compress for data exfiltration to an external server. Or they might want to sabotage the network by deleting data or infecting critical systems with malware. Depending upon their ultimate goal, hackers might maintain backdoors and remote access points for as long as possible to maximize damage.