What is endpoint security?

Endpoint security also protects the network against adversaries who attempt to use endpoint devices to launch cyberattacks on sensitive data and other assets on the network.

Endpoints remain the primary enterprise network entry point for cyberattacks. Various studies estimate that as many as 90% of successful cyberattacks and as many as 70% of successful data breaches originate at endpoint devices. According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report from IBM, the average data breach cost companies USD 4.88 million.

Today companies must protect more endpoints, and more kinds of endpoints, than ever before. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, increased remote work, and the surging number of IoT devices, customer-facing devices and network-connected products have multiplied the endpoints that hackers can exploit, and the vulnerabilities that security teams must secure.