Bring your own device (BYOD) empowers employees to use their personal smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to access enterprise data from anywhere. To maintain cybersecurity, organizations must balance restrictions on sensitive company data with user productivity. A solution for BYOD devices will allow IT Admins, a corporate persona or container to control who has access and to which data, including sensitive data. With more remote workers than ever, having the right technology and a well-thought-out BYOD policy and BYOD management in place has become an imperative to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.

To maintain a good security posture for BYOD policies, an organization would need to manage employee-owned devices by combining modern and traditional management while supporting nonstandard devices at the same level as standard ones. IT departments must also overcome the risk of compromised credentials and be able to detect infected devices that are attempting to connect to the corporate network, corporate apps and data, because they can cause a data breach.