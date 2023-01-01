Protect your endpoints with MaaS360® cloud native endpoint security
IBM MaaS360® has built-in, automated endpoint management and security features that help you manage and secure devices, workloads, users and data—all while keeping your total cost of ownership low.
Easily set up your company’s devices and benefit immediately from an increased ROI.
A leader according to 3 analysts.
2+ million app downloads.
1.5+ million My Advisor insights for device vulnerabilities.
Get near-real-time processing of user and device risk levels, as well as threat events, all in the security dashboard.
Use the new security API to automate SIEM and SOAR integration and provide near-real-time threat telemetry to response and runbook processes.
Enhance cyberthreat detection and response and correlate telemetry for greater visibility of insider and mobile threats.
Set up policies for devices and apps to align the mobile technology stack to your company’s security approach.
Enforce the same PIN or passcode on all apps within the MaaS360 container, and offer seamless user authentication to internal apps.
Protect data from capture when a device is not in compliance with corporate policies.
Restrict clipboard operations, such as copy and paste, and the exporting of documents.
Encrypt content for enterprise apps by app tunneling.
Establish app settings and push implementation remotely.
Get recommendations based on customer analytics for individual changes to policies, industry-based templates and customer use cases.
Lock, locate or wipe any device, regardless of operating system—if it’s lost, stolen or compromised—to ensure data cannot be accessed.
Allow users to access corporate resources from personal or corporate devices by easily configuring secure networks and VPN profiles.
Use MaaS360 to tie into your existing directory service for a unified sign-on enterprise landing page.
Enforce MFA where and how you need it: email and SMS one-time passcode (OTP), FIDO token support, passwordless QR code, push authentication via Touch ID or Face ID and more.
Configure risk-based CA policies, in conjunction with automated compliance rules, to ensure risky users and devices are not interacting with sensitive data or other resources.