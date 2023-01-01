Home Security MaaS360 Cloud native endpoint detection
Deploy enterprise-grade threat management with a low total cost of ownership
Protect your endpoints with MaaS360® cloud native endpoint security 

IBM MaaS360® has built-in, automated endpoint management and security features that help you manage and secure devices, workloads, users and data—all while keeping your total cost of ownership low.

 

Why MaaS360

Easily set up your company’s devices and benefit immediately from an increased ROI.

Forrester TEI study

A leader according to 3 analysts.

 2+

2+ million app downloads.

 1.5+

1.5+ million My Advisor insights for device vulnerabilities.
Reduce risk, remotely manage threats and provide seamless data access to users
Safeguard devices with built-in threat management   Centrally manage endpoint protection and reduce cyberthreats while providing users a frictionless experience. For attack surfaces expanded by remote or hybrid work models, MaaS360 endpoint and security features help you manage remote devices and protect against SMS and email phishing, malware, jailbroken or rooted devices, insecure wifi and more. Read the data sheet
Analytics integration

Get near-real-time processing of user and device risk levels, as well as threat events, all in the security dashboard.

 Enhanced processing plus SIEM and SOAR support

Use the new security API to automate SIEM and SOAR integration and provide near-real-time threat telemetry to response and runbook processes.

 Zscaler integration

Enhance cyberthreat detection and response and correlate telemetry for greater visibility of insider and mobile threats.
Manage application security Protect access to both personal and enterprise apps to help prevent data loss. MaaS360 application security enables enterprises to extend the MaaS360 container capabilities to enterprise and third-party apps on iOS and Android platforms. It also provides granular patch distribution.
Mobile app compliance

Set up policies for devices and apps to align the mobile technology stack to your company’s security approach.

 Single sign-on (SSO) access

Enforce the same PIN or passcode on all apps within the MaaS360 container, and offer seamless user authentication to internal apps.

 Compliance enforcement

Protect data from capture when a device is not in compliance with corporate policies.

 Data leak prevention (DLP) controls

Restrict clipboard operations, such as copy and paste, and the exporting of documents.

 Encryption support

Encrypt content for enterprise apps by app tunneling.

 App configuration

Establish app settings and push implementation remotely.
Ensure devices comply with corporate security policies Use AI-recommended policies or manually set your own to ensure devices comply with corporate security policy and corporate data is secure.
Policy recommendation engine

Get recommendations based on customer analytics for individual changes to policies, industry-based templates and customer use cases.

 Enforce endpoint protection rules

Lock, locate or wipe any device, regardless of operating system—if it’s lost, stolen or compromised—to ensure data cannot be accessed.

 Network and VPN configuration

Allow users to access corporate resources from personal or corporate devices by easily configuring secure networks and VPN profiles.
Manage identity and access to trusted devices Ensure managed devices are secure through customized deployments with additional IAM enhancements. MaaS360 can also integrate with any existing standards-based IdP to support conditional access capabilities Explore integrations
Single sign-on (SSO)

Use MaaS360 to tie into your existing directory service for a unified sign-on enterprise landing page.

 Multifactor authentication (MFA)

Enforce MFA where and how you need it: email and SMS one-time passcode (OTP), FIDO token support, passwordless QR code, push authentication via Touch ID or Face ID and more.

 Conditional access (CA)

Configure risk-based CA policies, in conjunction with automated compliance rules, to ensure risky users and devices are not interacting with sensitive data or other resources.
Case studies A B2B services provider pursues a new business opportunity providing mobile device management services with GDPR compliance and control. A not-for-profit healthcare organization secures the personal information of its 400,000 members.
IBM MaaS360 wins TrustRadius awards and is recognized by G2 MaaS360 won in three categories, Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price, of the TrustRadius Winter 2023 Best of Awards. It was also recognized by G2 for consistent high rankings, over 4.0 stars.
