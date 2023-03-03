What is extended detection and response (XDR)?

With XDR, security solutions that aren’t necessarily designed to work together can interoperate seamlessly on threat prevention, detection, investigation and response.

XDR eliminates visibility gaps between security tools and layers, enabling overburdened security teams to detect and resolve threats faster and more efficiently, and to capture more complete, contextual data for making better security decisions and preventing future cyber attacks.

XDR was first defined in 2018, but the way security professionals and industry analysts talk about XDR has been evolving rapidly ever since. For example, many security experts first describe XDR as endpoint detection and response (EDR) on steroids, extended to span all enterprise security layers. But today experts see XDR’s potential as much more than the sum of the tools and functionalities it integrates, emphasizing benefits such as end-to-end threat visibility, a unified interface, and optimized workflows for threat detection, investigation and response.

Also, analysts and vendors have categorized XDR solutions as either native XDR, which integrates security tools from the solution vendor only, or open XDR, which integrates all of the security tools in an organization’s security ecosystem regardless of vendor. But it has become increasingly clear that enterprise security teams and security operations centers (SOCs) expect even native XDR solutions to be open, providing the flexibility to integrate third-party security tools they use now or may prefer to use in the future.