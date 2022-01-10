What is endpoint detection and response (EDR)?

EDR uses advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns indicating known threats or suspicious activity in real time, as they unfold.

In general, EDR looks for two types of indicators: indicators of compromise (IOCs), which are actions or events consistent with a potential attack or breach; and indicators of attack (IOAs), which are actions or events that are associated with known cyberthreats or cybercriminals.



To identify these indicators, EDR correlates its own endpoint data in real time with data from threat intelligence services, which deliver continuously updated information on new and recent cyberthreats - the tactics they use, the endpoint or IT infrastructure vulnerabilities they exploit, and more. Threat intelligence services can be proprietary (operated by the EDR provider), third-party, or community-based. In addition, many EDR solutions also map data to Mitre ATT&CK, a freely accessible global knowledge base of hackers' cyberthreat tactics and techniques to which the U.S. government contributes.



EDR analytics and algorithms can also do their own sleuthing, comparing real time data to historical data and established baselines to identify suspicious activity, aberrant end-user activity, and anything that might indicate a cybersecurity incident or threat. They also can separate the 'signals,' or legitimate threats, from the 'noise' of false positives, so that security analysts can focus on the incidents that matter.



Many companies integrate EDR with a SIEM (security information and event management) solution, which gathers security-related across all layers of the IT infrastructure - not only endpoints but applications, databases, web browsers, network hardware and more. SIEM data can enrich EDR analytics with additional context for identifying, prioritizing, investigating and remediating threats.



EDR summarizes important data and analytic results in a central management console that also serves as the solution's user interface (UI). From the console, security team members get full visibility into every endpoint and endpoint security issue, enterprise-wide, and launch investigations, threat responses and remediations involving any and all endpoints.