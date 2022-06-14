What is social engineering?

Phishing

Phishing attacks are digital or voice messages that try to manipulate recipients into sharing sensitive information, downloading malicious software, transferring money or assets to the wrong people or taking some other damaging actions. Scammers craft phishing messages to look or sound like they come from a trusted or credible organization or individual—sometimes, even an individual the recipient knows personally.

There are many types of phishing scams:

Bulk phishing emails are sent to millions of recipients at a time. They appear to be sent by a large, well-known business or organization, such as a national or global bank, a large online retailer, a popular online payments provider and so on, and make a generic request such as "we’re having trouble processing your purchase, please update your credit information." Frequently, these messages include a malicious link that takes the recipient to a fake website that captures the recipient’s username, password, credit card data and more.



Spear phishing targets a specific individual, typically one with privileged access to user information, the computer network or corporate funds. A scammer will research the target, often using information that is found on LinkedIn, Facebook or other social media to create a message that appears to come from someone the target knows and trusts or that refers to situations with which the target is familiar. Whale phishing is a spear phishing attack that targets a high-profile individual, such as a CEO or political figure. In business email compromise (BEC), the hacker uses compromised credentials to send email messages from an authority figure’s actual email account, making the scam that much more difficult to detect.



Voice phishing or vishing , is phishing that is conducted through phone calls. Individuals typically experience vishing in the form of threatening recorded calls claiming to be from the FBI.



SMS phishing, or smishing, is phishing through a text message.



Search engine phishing involves hackers creating malicious websites that rank high in search results for popular search terms.



Angler phishing is phishing using fake social media accounts that masquerade as the official accounts of trusted companies’ customer service or customer support teams.

According to the IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, phishing is the leading malware infection vector, identified in 41% of all incidents. According to the Cost of a Data Breach report, phishing is the initial attack vector leading to the most costly data breaches.

Baiting

Baiting lures (no pun intended) victims into knowingly or unwittingly giving up sensitive information or downloading malicious code by tempting them with a valuable offer or even a valuable object.

The Nigerian Prince scam is probably the best-known example of this social engineering technique. More current examples include free but malware-infected games, music or software downloads. But some forms of baiting are barely artful. For example, some threat actors leave malware-infected USB drives where people will find them, grab them and use them because "hey, free USB drive."

Tailgating

In tailgating, also called "piggybacking", an unauthorized person closely follows an authorized person into an area containing sensitive information or valuable assets. Tailgating can be conducted in person, for example, a threat actor can follow an employee through an unlocked door. But tailgating can also be a digital tactic, such as when a person leaves a computer unattended while still logged in to a private account or network.

Pretexting

In pretexting, the threat actor creates a fake situation for the victim, and poses as the right person to resolve it. Very often (and most ironically) the scammer claims that the victim has been impacted by a security breach, and then offers to fix things if the victim will provide important account information or control over the victim’s computer or device. Technically speaking, almost every social engineering attack involves some degree of pretexting.

Quid pro quo

In a quid pro quo scam, hackers dangle a desirable good or service in exchange for the victim’s sensitive information. Fake contest winnings or seemingly innocent loyalty rewards ("thank your for your payment, we have a gift for you") are examples of quid pro quo ploys.

Scareware

Also considered a form of malware, scareware is software that uses fear to manipulate people into sharing confidential information or downloading malware. Scareware often takes the form of a fake law enforcement notice accusing the user of a crime, or a fake tech support message warning the user of malware on their device.

Watering hole attack

From the phrase "somebody poisoned the watering hole", hackers inject malicious code into a legitimate web page that is frequented by their targets. Watering hole attacks are responsible for everything, from stolen credentials to unwitting drive-by ransomware downloads.