81% of SOC professionals say they are slowed down by manual investigations*
Experience up to a 55% improvement in alert investigation and triage with IBM innovations.1

The IBM QRadar® Suite is a modernized selection of security technologies featuring a unified analyst experience built with AI and automations to assist security analysts throughout their alert investigation and response workflow.

Leverage IBM threat detection and response solutions to strengthen your security and accelerate threat detection.

X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers' tactics.

Benefits Increased response speed

Prioritize risks with the most potential impact and remediate them with automated response playbooks that orchestrate response across security teams, IT, end users and other stakeholders.

 Enterprise grade insights

Gathered from the 150 billion cybersecurity events IBM manages daily for the world’s largest business and government entities and combined with near real-time threat intelligence, IBM technologies quickly generate meaningful insights by applying machine learning and behavioral analytics across potential threats at an enterprise scale.

 Integration without complexity

By using open standards and prebuilt integrations, IBM security tools get to work. You can see improved threat detection with little-to-no fine tuning and demonstrate immediate impact and value across your threat detection and response.
Elevate your security with our premier suite of threat detection and response solutions.

 IBM QRadar® SOAR

Take the complexity out of response by providing a unified experience that works with your existing business processes.

 IBM QRadar® SIEM

Identify and prevent advanced threats and vulnerabilities from disrupting business operations.

 IBM QRadar® EDR

Enable deep visibility across the endpoint ecosystem with endpoint detection and response solutions. Secure endpoints from cyberattacks and detect suspicious activity in real time.

 Mobile threat defense (MTD)

Protect your entire mobile environment with IBM MaaS360, which has a built-in MTD package that helps you maintain a user and security-centric approach to unified endpoint management (UEM).
Collaborate with a partner against cyberthreats to get 24x7 prevention and faster, AI-powered detection and response.

 IBM Security® intelligence operations and consulting services

Assess your threat strategies, unite network security operations and response, improve your security posture and migrate to the cloud confidently.

 X-Force® incident response team

Help security analysts improve their threat hunting skills and minimize the impact of a breach by preparing teams, processes and controls.
Client stories Accelerating cyberthreat detection, analysis and response

Integrating data, analyzing logs and prioritizing incidents helps Novaland speed up threat remediation.

 Resolving issues 8 times faster with IBM QRadar SOAR

TalkTalk integrates the IBM QRadar SOAR solution with traditional security systems and applications to respond to and contain potential issues more quickly than ever before.

 Preventing malware and ransomware attacks

An international shipping company deploys automated endpoint protection on ships at sea.
Resources What is incident response?

Learn what incident response is, how it works and the associated technologies that help incident response teams carry out or automate key incident response workflows.

 QRadar® SIEM and QRadar SOAR integration

See how the QRadar SIEM and QRadar SOAR products come together to accelerate response times and reduce analyst workload.
Connect your tools. Automate your SOC. Free up time for what matters most. Explore the QRadar Suite now or schedule time to speak an expert about your organization's unique IT security needs and protect against unknown threats.

Footnotes

* Global survey of 1,000 security operation center professionals, conducted by Morning Consult and sponsored by IBM, March 2023.

1 Based on IBM’s internal analysis of aggregated performance data observed from Managed Security Service engagements with 400+ clients from 2018-2019, which have been shown to speed alert investigation and triage by 55% in first year of use, on average.