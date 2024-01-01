X-Force can help you build and manage an integrated security program to protect your organization from global threats. With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, our team knows how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on business priorities. X-Force offensive and defensive services are underpinned by threat research, intelligence and remediation services.
The team is comprised of hackers, responders, researchers and analysts, many of whom are world-renowned security thought leaders. Because X-Force operates in 170 countries, the team is by your side whenever and wherever you need them.
X-Force can bring peace of mind to your security team because we are in the trenches preventing, responding to, and containing breaches when they happen, so you can withstand cyberattacks and continue business operations.
Control your operations with generative AI-driven insight.
Through penetration testing, vulnerability management and adversary simulation services, X-Force Red hackers imagine themselves as threat actors to find security vulnerabilities.
Through incident preparedness, detection and response, and crisis management services, the X-Force IR team knows where threats may hide and how to stop them.
X-Force researchers create offensive techniques for detecting and preventing threats. X-Force analysts collect and translate threat data into actionable information for reducing risk.
Identify, prioritize and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities exposing your most important assets to cyber attackers.
Detect, contain and recover from attacks with incident response (IR) preparedness and 24x7 emergency IR services to reduce breach impacts.
Make security decisions based on threat research from global security intelligence experts who provide industry-leading analysis.
Prepare your business-focused teams for an attack.
Simulate attacks to test, measure and improve risk detection and incident response.
Adopt a vulnerability management program that identifies, prioritizes and exposes the remediation of flaws that could expose your most vulnerable assets.
Digital public sector information is an attractive target. With IBM, the city of Los Angeles created the Los Angeles Cyber Lab, a secure online community powered by shared threat intelligence.
Doosan Digital Innovation (DDI) moves to a more proactive, globally aware security posture with the help of IBM X-Force.
Unisys utilizes X-Force Red's Penetration Testing Services to help reduce the risk of a compromise and stay ahead of the attackers.
