X-Force can help you build and manage an integrated security program to protect your organization from global threats. With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, our team knows how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on business priorities. X-Force offensive and defensive services are underpinned by threat research, intelligence and remediation services.

The team is comprised of hackers, responders, researchers and analysts, many of whom are world-renowned security thought leaders. Because X-Force operates in 170 countries, the team is by your side whenever and wherever you need them.

X-Force can bring peace of mind to your security team because we are in the trenches preventing, responding to, and containing breaches when they happen, so you can withstand cyberattacks and continue business operations.

Through penetration testing, vulnerability management and adversary simulation services, X-Force Red hackers imagine themselves as threat actors to find security vulnerabilities.

Through incident preparedness, detection and response, and crisis management services, the X-Force IR team knows where threats may hide and how to stop them.

X-Force researchers create offensive techniques for detecting and preventing threats. X-Force analysts collect and translate threat data into actionable information for reducing risk.
Identify, prioritize and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities exposing your most important assets to cyber attackers.

Detect, contain and recover from attacks with incident response (IR) preparedness and 24x7 emergency IR services to reduce breach impacts.

Make security decisions based on threat research from global security intelligence experts who provide industry-leading analysis.

Prepare your business-focused teams for an attack.  

Simulate attacks to test, measure and improve risk detection and incident response.

Adopt a vulnerability management program that identifies, prioritizes and exposes the remediation of flaws that could expose your most vulnerable assets.

Dig into the New Threats of 2024 with X-Force
Armed with the insights of our Threat Intelligence Index 2024 Report, our team can help you secure your business against cyber threats. We are offering briefings with our expert team of intelligence analysts to give you customized insights about your organization.
Our security posture has changed. Our ability to look at and react to a potential threat has changed. Our culture has changed. And our readiness for digital transformation has changed with the global DDI and IBM team. Robert Oh Executive Vice President of Corporate Digital and Chief Operating Officer Doosan Digital Innovation
Case studies Safer citizens, stronger communities

Digital public sector information is an attractive target. With IBM, the city of Los Angeles created the Los Angeles Cyber Lab, a secure online community powered by shared threat intelligence.

 New cyberthreats demand new approaches at Doosan

Doosan Digital Innovation (DDI) moves to a more proactive, globally aware security posture with the help of IBM X-Force.

 Reducing risk at Unisys

Unisys utilizes X-Force Red's Penetration Testing Services to help reduce the risk of a compromise and stay ahead of the attackers.

Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Explore for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to safeguard identities.

Definitive Guide to Ransomware 2023

Discover the latest trends and research on ransomware.

 Cloud Threat Landscape 2023

Discover the latest threat intelligence and trends in cloud security.
Understand more about the capabilities X-Force can offer to protect your organization against cyber attack.

 Train your team for a cyber incident

Learn more about the cyber range offerings and how your organization can train for a full-business crisis response.

 Cost of a Data Breach 2023

Explore these comprehensive findings and be better prepared for breaches by understanding their causes and the factors that increase or reduce costs.
Related solutions IBM Threat Management Services

A smarter security framework to manage the full threat lifecycle.

 

 Explore Threat Management Services IBM X-Force Exchange

Receive the latest and historical information about worldwide threats.

 Explore IBM X-Force Exchange Managed Security Services

Explore the latest managed security services for today's hybrid cloud world.

 

 Explore Managed Security Services
Schedule a discovery session with our X-Force team to discuss your security challenges.

 

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.

 

