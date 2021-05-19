With expert human testers, we examine your organization's applications, networks, AI models, and hardware to understand and proactively address potential threats.
Uncover and address security vulnerabilities across Foundation Models and Large Language Models (FM/LLMs), MLSecOps Pipelines, AI Platforms, and Generative AI (GenAI) applications.
Test your mobile, web, IoT and backend applications. X-Force Red can provide manual penetration testing, secure code review, binary analysis and vulnerability assessments of any platforms.
Prevent opportunistic attacks with X-Force Red manual network penetration testing. Our hackers identify vulnerabilities that may lead to opportunistic attacks and testing uncovers vulnerabilities that scanners cannot, such as logic flaws, back doors and misconfigurations.
Test engineering and security from a hacker’s point of view. X-Force Red can reverse-engineer your devices to find vulnerabilities during development, assess source code and data in and out of systems, and identify vulnerabilities in product implementation and external libraries.
Humans can be the weakest link in your security. Determining the risks of human behavior is a key aspect of social engineering. X-Force Red engagements can include ruses attackers may use to trick your employees into divulging sensitive information.
We provide cloud configuration and infrastructure review to find critical misconfigurations that can lead to privilege escalation or unauthorized access to sensitive data. X-Force Red hackers can uncover potential attack paths and insecure DevOps practices such as sharing secrets (privileged credentials, API/SSH keys and more). They also find and fix exploitable flaws inside containers and the connected environment.
Smaller project with explicit scope, using X-Force Red hackers, and you own the testing program.
Fixed monthly costs. No charges for overtime or test changes. Unused funds carry over.
Predictable monthly budgets. We handle scope, schedules, testing and reporting.
