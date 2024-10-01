X-Force report reveals top cloud threats: AITM phishing, business email compromise, credential harvesting and theft

As we step into October and mark the start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, organizations’ focus on protecting digital assets has never been more important. As innovative new cloud and generative AI solutions help advance today’s businesses, it’s also important to understand how these solutions have added to the complexity of today’s cyber threats, and how organizations can address them. That’s why IBM—as a leading global security, cloud, AI and business service provider—advocates to our global clients to take a proactive approach to embedding security into all aspects of their business.

To that end, the 2024 IBM X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report provides an in-depth look at the most impactful risks organizations face today, and why implementing proper security mitigation strategies for cloud environments is vital to an organization’s success. Drawing upon threat intelligence, incident response engagements, and partnerships with Cybersixgill and Red Hat Insights, the IBM X-Force team offers unique insights on how adversaries are compromising cloud infrastructure by leveraging adversary-in-the-middle (AITM) attacks, business email compromise (BEC) and other attack methods.

For example, this year’s report highlights how attackers know that credentials are the keys to cloud environments and are highly sought-after on dark web marketplaces. For this reason, attackers are using phishing, keylogging, watering hole and brute force attacks to harvest credentials. Furthermore, dark web research highlights the popularity of infostealers, which are used to steal cloud platform and service-specific credentials.

Some of the other key findings from this year’s report reveal sophisticated attack methods and ways of exploiting cloud environments that include: