Experience up to a 55% improvement in alert investigation and triage with IBM innovations.1
The IBM QRadar® Suite is a modernized selection of security technologies featuring a unified analyst experience built with AI and automations to assist security analysts throughout their alert investigation and response workflow.
Leverage IBM threat detection and response solutions to strengthen your security and accelerate threat detection.
Prioritize risks with the most potential impact and remediate them with automated response playbooks that orchestrate response across security teams, IT, end users and other stakeholders.
Gathered from the 150 billion cybersecurity events IBM manages daily for the world’s largest business and government entities and combined with near real-time threat intelligence, IBM technologies quickly generate meaningful insights by applying machine learning and behavioral analytics across potential threats at an enterprise scale.
By using open standards and prebuilt integrations, IBM security tools get to work. You can see improved threat detection with little-to-no fine tuning and demonstrate immediate impact and value across your threat detection and response.
Elevate your security with our premier suite of threat detection and response solutions.
Connect your tools. Automate your SOC. Free up time for what matters most. Explore the QRadar Suite now or schedule time to speak an expert about your organization's unique IT security needs and protect against unknown threats.
* Global survey of 1,000 security operation center professionals, conducted by Morning Consult and sponsored by IBM, March 2023.
1 Based on IBM’s internal analysis of aggregated performance data observed from Managed Security Service engagements with 400+ clients from 2018-2019, which have been shown to speed alert investigation and triage by 55% in first year of use, on average.