Mobile device management (MDM) The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, support for mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS, as well as compliance rules and app distribution. This is the foundation of any mobile device management platform.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) More than the standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console with AI powered actionable risk insights, native malware detection and mobile threat defense that responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. CIOs and CISOs will get mobile security that fit within their enterprise strategy.