MaaS360 Mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions
Seamlessly protect your entire mobile environment with MaaS360
Protect users, mobile devices, apps, networks and data against cyberthreats


Whether it's malware, phishing or a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack, users are vulnerable to cyberthreats that are continuously evolving. IBM MaaS360 has a comprehensive, built-in mobile threat defense (MTD) package that helps you maintain a user and security centric approach to unified endpoint management (UEM).

Benefits Device security

Protect iOS and Android devices against the latest cyberthreats and increase your efficiency with the automated, built-in cybersecurity functionalities in our mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions.

Protect the public and enterprise apps against cyberattacks and malicious apps by extending container capabilities to enterprise and third-party apps on iOS and Android platforms.

Monitor and initiate remediation actions for unsecured networks, defend against MITM attacks and use a VPN module that allows users to access a corporate network from their iOS or Android device.

Features Advanced defense

The MaaS360 partnership with Zimperium allows you to protect the devices against phishing, including blocking phishing links, malicious sites and generate AI-based threat insights even when not connected to a network.

 Application security

Defend against malware, avoid excessive app permissions (Android), set up automatic app removal conditions to prevent unauthorized access and use app wrapper or SDK technology in order to protect the mobile apps.

 Data loss prevention

Restrict clipboard operations (cut, copy, paste) and exporting documents. Encrypt content for the enterprise apps available on your iOS and Android platforms and protect sensitive data.

 Network defense

Protect your users against MITM attacks that prey on poorly configured home and public wifi, monitor devices that connect to a wifi network and initiate a remediation action if the network is insecure by using MaaS360 security solutions.

 Security policies

Set up security policies to control device-level features. For example, disabling apps on iOS devices and restricting access to the “Settings” menu on Android devices.

 AI powered insights

Zimperium MTD’s on-device Dynamic Detection Engine scales with the needs of the modern workforce, securing devices against even the most advanced threats. MaaS360 generates near real-time alerts to potential security risks and vulnerabilities.
Case studies Independent Health secures the personal information of its 400,000 members.

Independent Health needed a way to keep their healthcare members’ Personal Health Information (PHI) secure while supporting mobile user demands for anytime, anywhere access to work resources.

 Arrow International (NZ) Ltd improves mobile security and workforce productivity

With the MaaS360 cloud offering, Arrow is strengthening mobile security while decreasing the time and cost of mobility management.

 Leeds Library Service part of the city's 100% Digital initiative

A city library system makes tablet lending and training more accessible while protecting borrowers’ data.
MaaS360 gives us visibility not only if a device is attacked, but also that the device is protected. Wayne Broekhals IT Manager Arrow International (NZ) Ltd Read how Arrow simplifies mobility management while enhancing security
Related solutions Mobile device management (MDM)

The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, support for mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS, as well as compliance rules and app distribution. This is the foundation of any mobile device management platform.

Unified endpoint management (UEM)

More than the standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console with AI powered actionable risk insights, native malware detection and mobile threat defense that responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. CIOs and CISOs will get mobile security that fit within their enterprise strategy.

 Mobile security

IBM MaaS360 UEM helps IT Managers take a modern management approach that enables a better digital employee experience and provides advanced security capabilities in real time. MaaS360 manages essentially all types of devices and diverse industry use cases, protecting enterprise data with built-in endpoint security that prevents cyberthreats.

Mobility Success Services

Curated mobility services offerings help you get the most out of your MaaS360 investment throughout the UEM lifecycle. IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs engagements scale from SMB-tailored offerings to large enterprise projects.

Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how mobile threat defense can advance your specific business needs.

