Whether it's malware, phishing or a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack, users are vulnerable to cyberthreats that are continuously evolving. IBM MaaS360 has a comprehensive, built-in mobile threat defense (MTD) package that helps you maintain a user and security centric approach to unified endpoint management (UEM).
Protect iOS and Android devices against the latest cyberthreats and increase your efficiency with the automated, built-in cybersecurity functionalities in our mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions.
Protect the public and enterprise apps against cyberattacks and malicious apps by extending container capabilities to enterprise and third-party apps on iOS and Android platforms.
Monitor and initiate remediation actions for unsecured networks, defend against MITM attacks and use a VPN module that allows users to access a corporate network from their iOS or Android device.
The MaaS360 partnership with Zimperium allows you to protect the devices against phishing, including blocking phishing links, malicious sites and generate AI-based threat insights even when not connected to a network.
Defend against malware, avoid excessive app permissions (Android), set up automatic app removal conditions to prevent unauthorized access and use app wrapper or SDK technology in order to protect the mobile apps.
Restrict clipboard operations (cut, copy, paste) and exporting documents. Encrypt content for the enterprise apps available on your iOS and Android platforms and protect sensitive data.
Protect your users against MITM attacks that prey on poorly configured home and public wifi, monitor devices that connect to a wifi network and initiate a remediation action if the network is insecure by using MaaS360 security solutions.
Set up security policies to control device-level features. For example, disabling apps on iOS devices and restricting access to the “Settings” menu on Android devices.
Zimperium MTD’s on-device Dynamic Detection Engine scales with the needs of the modern workforce, securing devices against even the most advanced threats. MaaS360 generates near real-time alerts to potential security risks and vulnerabilities.
The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, support for mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS, as well as compliance rules and app distribution. This is the foundation of any mobile device management platform.
More than the standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console with AI powered actionable risk insights, native malware detection and mobile threat defense that responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. CIOs and CISOs will get mobile security that fit within their enterprise strategy.
IBM MaaS360 UEM helps IT Managers take a modern management approach that enables a better digital employee experience and provides advanced security capabilities in real time. MaaS360 manages essentially all types of devices and diverse industry use cases, protecting enterprise data with built-in endpoint security that prevents cyberthreats.
Curated mobility services offerings help you get the most out of your MaaS360 investment throughout the UEM lifecycle. IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs engagements scale from SMB-tailored offerings to large enterprise projects.