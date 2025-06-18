Securing hybrid cloud and AI

Data and identity-centric cybersecurity solutions
Get the X-Force 2025 Threat Intelligence Index CEO study 2025
Illustration with integrated squares in 3D format having white, red, blue and purple lines indicating potential cyberthreats

Bring AI security and AI governance teams together 

Gartner® Market Guide for AI TRiSM shares guidance on bringing teams together.

Get the report
Security first

Success in hybrid cloud and AI must begin with security—building trustworthy AI to: 

  • Protect on-premises and cloud investments
  • Manage financial and reputational risk
  • Secure data and identities across environments

Our data and identity-centric security controls and expertise across AI, hybrid cloud and quantum ensure clients stay in step with the speed of innovation and complexity of governance.

Security in the cloud must transform from being defined by a perimeter to dynamic—with no clear boundaries. Enterprises must protect sensitive data wherever it resides, however its configured, and then tightly control who has access to it.

Similarly, AI must have dynamic data and identity-based security controls that are easily understood by AI model owners and security teams alike. Securing foundation models, data sets and output is essential for a future of trusted, enterprise-ready AI.

Whether you need data security, endpoint management or identity and access management (IAM) solutions, our experts are ready to work with you to achieve a high security posture.

 Sign up for security topic updates
What can IBM do for your security posture?
Secure your AI

Deploy AI with confidence by knowing that you are protecting your training data, AI models, usage and output.
Protect hybrid cloud environments

82% of all breaches involved data in cloud environments. Manage complexity and exposure with better visibility, modern apps, security and automated operations.
Protect your data

Data is a company’s most valuable asset, and securing data across all its forms and stages will create the trust needed to accelerate successful AI and hybrid cloud deployments.
Transform identity access controls

Speed the adoption of AI and hybrid cloud by ensuring only authorized users, machines and applications can access critical data and systems across IT environments.
Secure the quantum era

Modern security solutions with built-in AI and automation will keep you ahead, but it's also time to prepare for quantum computing. The “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy means you need quantum-safe cryptography today to secure sensitive data and access tomorrow.
Optimize your security program

Let our cybersecurity experts and AI-enhanced technology strengthen your security program. By addressing the full-stack of security capabilities and technologies, along with nearly limitless integrations, our team keeps you protected from threats and gives you back time to focus on your business.

Solutions

Transform your security program with solutions from the largest enterprise security provider.

 

Data security Identity and access management

Unlock trustworthy AI with integrated governance and security

Join live webinar to unify security and governance teams for secure, trusted AI implementation.

Register for the webinar

Latest product demos

Guardium AI Security demo Guardium Quantum Safe demo Verify demo MaaS360 demo Trusteer demo
How we help

IBM has a differentiated approach that evolves with your business. Compare options for getting started with security products and solutions, including free trials, services and partners.
Self service

Get started with a free 90-day trial of IBM Verify. Add deep context, intelligence and security to decisions about which users should have access to your organization’s data and applications—on premises or in the cloud.

 Start your free trial
Services

IBM Consulting operates as a trusted partner, providing advisory, integration and managed security services, plus offensive and defensive capabilities, to help you create adaptive, tailored security programs.

 Learn more
Partners

Explore our extensive partner network and get help from an IBM Business Partner who specializes in security and managed security across the globe.

 Schedule a briefing

Today in Security

X-Force Threat Intelligence artwork
Understand how threat actors are waging attacks, and how to proactively protect your organization Read the report
Services
IBM Security® X-Force®
Get hacker-driven offense, research-driven defense and intelligence-driven protection.
Explore X-Force services
Cloud security strategy services

Engage with trusted advisors to guide your cloud security initiatives with an integrated approach.

 Explore cloud security services
Security services
Transform your business with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.
Explore all security services

Case study

Yunda Express Yunda Express achieved a 6 times faster response time to security incidents after building a consolidated security architecture with IBM.
Next steps

Set up a free 30-minute meeting with an IBM expert to discuss your cybersecurity options.

Understand your cybersecurity landscape and prioritize initiatives in the IBM Framing and Discovery Workshop.

 Request a free 3-hour workshop

Learn how you can protect your organization with intelligence analysis, real-time fraud detection, data protection and mobile security solutions on premises or in multicloud environments.

 Explore all security products