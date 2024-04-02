Home Security MaaS360 IBM MaaS360

Manage and protect your mobile workforce with AI-driven unified endpoint management (UEM)

Transform UEM challenges into successes

IBM MaaS360® helps companies of any size simplify and automate device management and cybersecurity with only one UEM product for everywhere work.

— Manages iOS, Android, iPadOS, MacOS, Windows endpoints, and frontline worker devices

— Provides protection with native endpoint security that includes SMS and e-mail phishing

— Rapidly scales your technology ecosystem and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives, uses AI-generated insights, builds a high-security posture, and optimizes costs

 

Discover The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360.
Explore our analyst reports

IDC MarketScape: Endpoint Management Software 2024 Vendor Assessment
Benefits
Streamlined device management

Simplify and automate device management across iOS, Android, iPadOs, MacOS, Windows and ChromesOS endpoints, including smartphones, laptops, desktops, and tablets with ruggedized, non-GMS devices, from a single console.

Explore endpoint management Enhanced security & threat visibility

Enable enterprise-grade threat defense to detect threats and automate remediation across your users, devices, apps, data and network.

Explore native security Improved productivity & efficiency

Cut end-user setup time by up to 90%¹ and configure devices up to 85% faster¹ from a single centralized platform.

Explore productivity and efficiency
Supported devices
Learn how to manage multiple platforms with an AI-driven unified endpoint management.

User profiles

CIO Automate your digital transformation and align endpoint management and security capabilities to your infrastructure vision and strategy. As one of the UEM market leaders, MaaS360 easily integrates with your existing technologies and uses AI to provide insights and analytics. Good news for the CIO
CISO Manage and protect your endpoints, data, applications and users with MaaS360, a UEM market leader. Its native threat management features, as well as SSO, MFA and patch management, allow your employees to use corporate devices or BYOD from any location.
IT manager Device management doesn’t have to be complicated. IT teams no longer need to manage and secure mobile devices from separate platforms. MaaS360 enables you to manage endpoints from a single console for secure access and reduced risk while creating a frictionless user experience. A budget boost for IT managers
IT/Security administrator Enroll devices, users and applications and set up security policies in no time with MaaS360's user-friendly SaaS platform. MaaS360 provides management and security for all major operating systems, including Apple iOS and macOS, Google Android and Microsoft Windows. Better threat visibility for security administrators
Frontline workers Create a frictionless experience for the frontline workers to use their devices in a protected way. MaaS360 manages and protects purpose-built devices, non-GMS or Android Open Source Project (AOSP) devices from the same console as your other endpoints. Learn more about UEM for frontline workers

Purchase options

Start with a free trial and then easily upgrade to the plan that best meets your organization’s needs. Or choose to purchase now and configure your subscription and billing terms. Compare the 4 pricing plans built for the needs of any type of company, starting at USD 4.00 per client device per month. Buy online or contact our team for a customized offer.

New to MaaS360? Our MaaS360 customer setup service simplifies your setup with expert guidance on device enrollment, policy configurations, and app management.

See pricing and edition details

Not sure which product plan is right for you? Take this short assessment and find out which plan is recommended for your endpoint management, productivity and security needs.

Take now

The basis of the MaaS360 unified endpoint management solution manages and protects users, smartphones, tablets, laptops and apps, and is enabled by cognitive insights with Watson. Prices starting at USD 4.00 per client device per month².

Buy now

Add containerized email to separate personal and business data and AI chatbot and voice assistant for mobile employees and productive IT teams. Prices starting at USD 5.00 per client device per month².

Buy now

Premier contains all Deluxe features, plus critical productivity and security solutions such as content management, application security and protected network access. Prices starting at USD 6.25 per client device per month².

Buy now

Transform your business with the ultimate package for enterprise protection and productivity. Enterprise contains all Premier features plus mobile content collaboration and built-in threat management capabilities. Prices starting at USD 9.00 per client device per month².

Buy now

Would you prefer the MaaS360 SaaS platform and trial hosted in the AWS Cloud? You can now try it for free or buy through the AWS marketplace the MaaS360 Essentials and MaaS360 Enterprise, as well as bundles with TeamViewer.

Buy now in AWS Marketplace
Next steps

Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

 Book a live demo
Footnotes

The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.

² Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.