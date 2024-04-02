Manage and protect your mobile workforce with AI-driven unified endpoint management (UEM)
IBM MaaS360® helps companies of any size simplify and automate device management and cybersecurity with only one UEM product for everywhere work.
— Manages iOS, Android, iPadOS, MacOS, Windows endpoints, and frontline worker devices
— Provides protection with native endpoint security that includes SMS and e-mail phishing
— Rapidly scales your technology ecosystem and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives, uses AI-generated insights, builds a high-security posture, and optimizes costs
Discover The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360.
IDC MarketScape: Endpoint Management Software 2024 Vendor Assessment
Simplify and automate device management across iOS, Android, iPadOs, MacOS, Windows and ChromesOS endpoints, including smartphones, laptops, desktops, and tablets with ruggedized, non-GMS devices, from a single console.
Enable enterprise-grade threat defense to detect threats and automate remediation across your users, devices, apps, data and network.
Cut end-user setup time by up to 90%¹ and configure devices up to 85% faster¹ from a single centralized platform.
Start with a free trial and then easily upgrade to the plan that best meets your organization’s needs. Or choose to purchase now and configure your subscription and billing terms. Compare the 4 pricing plans built for the needs of any type of company, starting at USD 4.00 per client device per month. Buy online or contact our team for a customized offer.
New to MaaS360? Our MaaS360 customer setup service simplifies your setup with expert guidance on device enrollment, policy configurations, and app management.
See pricing and edition details
Not sure which product plan is right for you? Take this short assessment and find out which plan is recommended for your endpoint management, productivity and security needs.
The basis of the MaaS360 unified endpoint management solution manages and protects users, smartphones, tablets, laptops and apps, and is enabled by cognitive insights with Watson. Prices starting at USD 4.00 per client device per month².
Add containerized email to separate personal and business data and AI chatbot and voice assistant for mobile employees and productive IT teams. Prices starting at USD 5.00 per client device per month².
Premier contains all Deluxe features, plus critical productivity and security solutions such as content management, application security and protected network access. Prices starting at USD 6.25 per client device per month².
Transform your business with the ultimate package for enterprise protection and productivity. Enterprise contains all Premier features plus mobile content collaboration and built-in threat management capabilities. Prices starting at USD 9.00 per client device per month².
Would you prefer the MaaS360 SaaS platform and trial hosted in the AWS Cloud? You can now try it for free or buy through the AWS marketplace the MaaS360 Essentials and MaaS360 Enterprise, as well as bundles with TeamViewer.
1 The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
² Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.