Mitigate risk, boost efficiency: Strategies for adapting to market changes, regulations and encumbered operations
Build a Successful Risk Mitigation Strategy
Transform your approach to risk management

Your business faces complex financial crime, fraud and operational risk challenges. We help clients develop successful risk management strategies, combining IBM technology and IBM Promontory’s deep regulatory expertise. Our scalable, intelligent workflows enable risk assessments, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention, helping clients achieve priorities and drive growth.
IBM Consulting named one of "World’s Best Management Consulting firms 2024"

IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing
Benefits
Optimize compliance

Enhance the effectiveness of your compliance program through streamlined operational models, process optimization and re-engineering, automation and intelligent workflows.
Solve complex problems

Get practical and innovative solutions for business strategy, risk management and compliance challenges grounded in the highest levels of regulatory and domain expertise.
Navigate change

Identify and assess risks, plan for incident response, quickly and efficiently navigate changing regulation and further enhance your organizational transformation efforts.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Related solutions IBM OpenPages Operational Risk Management

Gain the confidence you can achieve your business objectives in a world of dynamic risk.

 Learn more IBM OpenPages Third-Party Risk Management

Improve business performance and efficiently manage your vendor engagements.

 Learn more IBM OpenPages Risk Management for ESG

Improve your environmental, social and governance (ESG) management and compliance.

 Learn more
Related services IBM Promontory

Operating at the intersection of strategy, risk management, technology, and regulation.

 Explore Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services

Providing organizations with key capabilities across people, process and technology.

 Explore IBM Cyber Threat Management Services

Predict, prevent and respond to modern threats.

 Explore
