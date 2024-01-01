IBM Promontory helps clients achieve their goals through designing and implementing strategic initiatives, managing regulatory, operational, and financial risks, and performing key functions.
In a landscape of evolving regulation, technological advancement, and fluctuating business practices, companies face pressing risk and compliance challenges. IBM Promontory understands these crosscurrents and works with clients to think smarter and shape their businesses for the future. We combine world-class assets with thoughtfully assembled competencies that deliver singular value to our clients. With access to IBM platforms and expertise, we can deliver this value at scale and powered by leading technology and innovation. As a trusted partner to both financial institutions and governing bodies and IBM Promontory works with boards of directors, senior management, business-line leaders, and compliance professionals to help improve functions and business results.
IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing
IBM Promontory helps companies tailor AI governance and risk management at scale.
IBM Promontory is your single partner to connect regulatory requirements, next generation technologies, and seamless integration in fighting financial crime.
IBM Promontory provides risk management for financial services that can withstand the highest regulatory scrutiny while maximizing efficiency and minimizing financial impacts.
Steven Hubbard has over ten years of risk management and regulatory compliance consulting experience assisting clients, primarily in the financial services industry, to assess enterprise, compliance, credit, operational, and third-party risk management practices.
IMaya Wilson brings her experience at the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury, and global law firms to advise advises clients on regulatory and supervisory issues. She helps companies manage risk, meet supervisory expectations, and improve quality in governance, controls, and oversight.
Madeline Dermatossian has been instrumental in assisting boards and executives of banks, superannuation and government entities to enhance their risk, compliance, and conduct culture. Previously, she led several large firms from the C-suite and is a member of the Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council.
Unlock financial performance and business value with end-to-end services that infuse data, AI and automation across core processes.
An AI services platform that enhances the capabilities of IBM consultants, enabling them to deliver quicker, more consistent, and specific results based on your business.
Tap into proven design methodologies and composable capabilities that can accelerate positive business outcomes.