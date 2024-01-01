Home Consulting Promontory IBM Promontory
IBM Promontory helps clients achieve their goals through designing and implementing strategic initiatives, managing regulatory, operational, and financial risks, and performing key functions.

In a landscape of evolving regulation, technological advancement, and fluctuating business practices, companies face pressing risk and compliance challenges. IBM Promontory understands these crosscurrents and works with clients to think smarter and shape their businesses for the future. We combine world-class assets with thoughtfully assembled competencies that deliver singular value to our clients. With access to IBM platforms and expertise, we can deliver this value at scale and powered by leading technology and innovation. As a trusted partner to both financial institutions and governing bodies and IBM Promontory works with boards of directors, senior management, business-line leaders, and compliance professionals to help improve functions and business results.
Capabilities
Operationalize AI with confidence

IBM Promontory helps companies tailor AI governance and risk management at scale.
Combat financial crime

IBM Promontory is your single partner to connect regulatory requirements, next generation technologies, and seamless integration in fighting financial crime.
Risk management for financial services

IBM Promontory provides risk management for financial services that can withstand the highest regulatory scrutiny while maximizing efficiency and minimizing financial impacts.
Steven Hubbard has over ten years of risk management and regulatory compliance consulting experience assisting clients, primarily in the financial services industry, to assess enterprise, compliance, credit, operational, and third-party risk management practices.

IMaya Wilson brings her experience at the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury, and global law firms to advise advises clients on regulatory and supervisory issues. She helps companies manage risk, meet supervisory expectations, and improve quality in governance, controls, and oversight.

Madeline Dermatossian has been instrumental in assisting boards and executives of banks, superannuation and government entities to enhance their risk, compliance, and conduct culture. Previously, she led several large firms from the C-suite and is a member of the Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council.

Enabling governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for risk management. How GRC solutions add value
Expert recommendations on how to mitigate risks 2024 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets How to build a successful risk mitigation strategy
