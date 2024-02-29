Enabling GRC solutions for risk management

GRC solutions are technology platforms that provide a modular and integrated approach to handling risk-management-related processes and activities. They typically include these capabilities, which may be offered or embedded in a variety of modules:

Risk data repositories: Include inventories of risks, regulatory requirements, business entities, processes and controls policy management. It also encompasses the development, publication and maintenance of organizational policies and governance procedures

Change management: Covers regulatory change, new or modified products and services, and issue management

Risk assessment: Entails risk and control self-assessments, enterprise risk assessments and compliance risk assessment

Risk measurement: Covers key risk and performance indicators, risk appetite and operational losses

Risk oversight: Entails monitoring and testing of risks, regulatory requirements, processes and controls

Business continuity and disaster recovery: Covers assessment, plans and test results for business continuity and disaster recovery programs

Third-party risk management: Includes initial risk assessment through termination of third-party relationships

Model governance: Covers model risk management and AI governance

Separate tools and solutions are generally used for other risk management-related processes and information. These include regulatory change horizon scanning and content, reporting, skills and staffing, training, technology incident management, complaints management and job aids or knowledge base articles.

GRC solutions primarily provide institutions the opportunity to:

Enforce policy and program requirements through defined channels for identification, documentation and decision-making relative to specific matters

Manage workflow and prioritization of effort

Realize efficiencies and reduce risk of error

Enable improved risk insights, data aggregation and analysis

Visually indicate compliance using an icon showing a bar graph with a checkmark

Example: Testing and issue management

GRC solutions can help with two key processes: testing and issue management. Both are driven by two types of data, namely, foundational data and activity-specific data.

Foundational data includes certain characteristics that apply to each module, such as the entity (for example, does this task refer to the institution’s broker-dealer or their bank?), the applicable risk (for example, does this task refer to operational risk or compliance risk?), or the regulatory requirement (for example, does this task relate to regulation B or regulation E?).

The GRC solution can drive integration and efficiencies in task execution by using consistent foundational data across all modules.

Activity-specific data refers to data that is related to a certain task, such as the result of a testing activity or the disposition of an issue. The GRC solution can drive deeper analysis by using the foundational data to make connections between the activity-specific data. For example, a finding from a testing activity related to regulation B might need the opening of an issue related to regulation B. While previously, such a connection would be dependent on manual processes and conclusions, a GRC solution can drive these realizations and promote stronger risk management.