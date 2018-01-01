During cloud transformation, many IT and business leaders have realized that their business continuity plans are not effective enough in building business resiliency.
Whether you are looking to enhance the protection of your operations and critical data, or you want to improve the way that your business responds to threats, especially cyberattacks. There’s never been a better time for a business impact analysis as part of a business continuity program to review and realign your IT resilience.
Taking the necessary risk assessment measures today can help ensure that any future incident won't have a devastating effect on your business functions.
IBM offers a full range of business continuity consulting services, solutions, and technologies for data protection and recovery, including backup as a service (BUaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), cyber resilience service, and IT resilience orchestration (ITRO).
Cyber resilience is an organization's ability to prevent, withstand and recover from cybersecurity incidents.
Strengthen your business continuity management and disaster recovery approach with the right tools, technology, and skills to deal with a crisis in any business unit.
Upgrade your cyber and IT disaster recovery plan to boost operational resilience, a nonnegotiable imperative for every organization’s business continuity strategy.
Secure applications and data to help your organization continue its normal business activities against business disruptions and unwanted downtime.
Evaluate vulnerabilities, resilience risk posture, and strategy to manage risks. Strengthen crisis management methodologies and improve overall mitigation and preparedness strategies against cyberattacks and disruptions. Enhance or establish an end-to-end enterprise security and resiliency program.
Simplify reliable recovery of business-critical applications and data within the recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) your business needs. The business continuity service provides rapid failover and failback for your compute environments across layers and safeguards overall productivity.
Protect critical business and stakeholder data and applications in a security-rich environment. Ensure data and application resiliency across the enterprise with a robust range of onsite, offsite, and hybrid cloud-based data protection solutions and risk management methodologies.
Mitigate the impact of cyber disruption with an orchestrated resilience approach and top-tier business continuity consultation and recovery strategies. Enable rapid, simplified, and reliable recovery of business-critical applications and data within minutes or seconds. Protect enterprise applications running in hybrid environments.
Design and build optimized, cost-effective data centers and facilities to achieve a lean, resilient, and flexible infrastructure as part of your business continuity and resiliency efforts.
Explore our disaster recovery, cyber resiliency, backup and recovery solutions:
Accelerate enterprise backup and recovery processes to help retrieve data and recover IT services rapidly with IBM Storage solutions for on-premises and cloud workloads.
Improve the management and automation of infrastructure, apps, processes, and entire cloud environments.
A modern data protection solution for virtual machines, databases, and containers. Unify data protection for hybrid cloud environments.
The recent white paper from analyst ESG makes it clear that defensive measures against cyberattacks are no longer sufficient. Read why.
Cyberattacks are more prevalent, creative and faster than ever. Understanding attackers’ tactics and business continuity planning are crucial. Prepare and respond faster - get recommendations to help you stay ahead of threats.
IBM has been named a Major Player in the report IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Systems Integrators/Consultancies for Cybersecurity Consulting Services 2024 Vendor Assessment.
