During cloud transformation, many IT and business leaders have realized that their business continuity plans are not effective enough in building business resiliency.

Whether you are looking to enhance the protection of your operations and critical data, or you want to improve the way that your business responds to threats, especially cyberattacks. There’s never been a better time for a business impact analysis as part of a business continuity program to review and realign your IT resilience.

Taking the necessary risk assessment measures today can help ensure that any future incident won't have a devastating effect on your business functions.

IBM offers a full range of business continuity consulting services, solutions, and technologies for data protection and recovery, including backup as a service (BUaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), cyber resilience service, and IT resilience orchestration (ITRO).