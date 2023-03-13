Financial institutions that used to compete based on back-office efficiencies are now competing based on front-office customer experiences. IBM Financial Services Consulting helps clients respond rather than react to this inversion of the traditional financial services industry business model.
Our expertise in modernizing digital core systems for banking has helped our clients realize cost-to-income (C/I) ratio improvements greater than 14% and total cost of operations (TCO) savings averaging 20-30%. IBM Consulting’s deep industry and technology expertise generates outcomes critical for healthy financial performance focused on three core client imperatives: growth, efficiency and compliance.
Essential to the modernization of financial services companies, our world-class IBM Payments Center provides end-to-end payment solutions to enable the agility, security and scalability needed in an ever-growing, partner-centric payment ecosystem.
Recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms in 2023, we were also given five stars—the highest rating—for our work with financial institutions.
IBM Consulting and Temenos collaborate to deliver SaaS-like core banking modernization with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power infrastructure.
Accelerate your journey to cloud and embrace digital transformation and sustainability in banking by modernizing core systems, applications, processes and ecosystems.
Gain a competitive advantage over your competitors in the capital markets. IBM Payments Center™ (IPC) delivers the latest cognitive and AI technologies to help global businesses drive efficiency and value in payments services. Whether you are in the asset management sector, wealth management sector, financial planning domain or engaged in investment banking or in any other type of business with a financial services operating model, our ISO 20022 expertise can help you create differentiated experiences and gain new insights from better data.
Enhance customer experiences, create new revenue streams and protect your business from cybersecurity threats. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services accelerates the most transformative capabilities of cloud banking while ensuring security and compliance.
With 60% of India’s population comprised of thirty-five years old and younger, State Bank of India partnered with IBM Consulting to reimagine how to deliver financial services and more in order to build relationships with this important customer group.
PNC needed a flexible and agile approach to win new customers, partnering with IBM to reimagine the ways their people, processes and technology deliver differentiated experiences and products that put customers in financial control.
Spain’s CaixaBank aims to evolve core applications, improve efficiencies and reinforce its innovative vision of financial services. “IBM has become an indispensable partner in the development of CaixaBank's digital capabilities,” says its CEO.
Banks that run on Amazon Web Services are turning to IBM Consulting to optimize spend and secure their cloud environments while accelerating innovation.
IBM Consulting’s Gold Partner status with Microsoft includes deep financial industry expertise to deliver differentiated customer experiences across channels, products and services.
IBM and Salesforce are working together to co-create, re-imagine and engineer Salesforce solutions to transform businesses and make them adhere to the changing digital environments.
Partners in digital transformation, IBM Consulting and Adobe offer personalization at scale that help you create a memorable and secure experience that keep customers coming back for more.
In today’s world, having the best fintechs as one of your business strategies is a must if you want your business to stay ahead of the changing financial markets. IBM Consulting® has SAP experts that help make sure you get the most from your SAP investments and that you are able to ensure compliance, manage financial performance and control costs.
Based on thousands of interviews with banking industry leaders, new research uncovers a core set of practices to accelerate digital transformation.
Cloud adoption raises important considerations to ensure your move leverages new capabilities for innovation and customer benefit.
The connection of new standards with legacy platforms offers a golden opportunity to enhance how payments operate.
Finacle and IBM deliver an industry-leading core banking solution that can improve performance, reliability and resiliency.
Accelerate banking transformation knowing IBM and Temenos have the scale to reduce delivery risk and support financing of the largest initiatives.
IBM Consulting helps banks simplify technical and operational complexity by optimizing Thought Machine’s Vault Core and Vault Payments offerings.
IBM Consulting is a global implementation partner for Finastra and IBM technology is embedded in many of Finastra’s core solutions.
Use IBM Consulting and SunTec’s suite of products to process customer and transaction data in real-time for quick operational decisions.
In partnership with FIS, payments transformation gets more secure to increase customer trust thanks to fraud fighting AI.
