For many, owning a home is a dream come true. A bank-issued mortgage is usually an essential ingredient in realizing that dream.

But as regulations, products and processes evolve, issuing and obtaining a mortgage can be complicated. Banks are tasked with being able to access and apply accurate policy information to each customer’s unique needs in real time, throughout the home buying process.

Together with IBM®, NatWest Group is solving that problem with a plan for digital mortgage support.