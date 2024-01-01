Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx Orchestrate
watsonx benefits estimator for HR in banking

Power HR for financial services with AI from IBM

Estimate your benefits

Unlock enhanced productivity in HR systems operations. Provide accuracy and performance across HR workflows and platforms. Take a moment to fill in the ROI estimator below and see how your HR function can potentially reduce the response time to HR requests, and improve employee productivity with the help of IBM’s portfolio of watsonx AI solutions. 

*The results shown are calculated based on certain data and assumptions regarding possible use of watsonx Assistant, including user input, industry benchmarks, third party data, HR data from IBM Insitute of Business Value (IBV). Potential financial benefits are calculated based on the estimated value of increased productivity that can be redeployed for higher value work.  The results are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as a guarantee or commitment of potential or actual results or benefits. The results are not based on actual data or statistical modeling,and may not be accurate or applicable to you. Actual results will vary based on your particular conditions, usage, configurations, and environment, among other factors.

HR Guidebook

Put AI to work for HR and talent transformation

Discover how AI can create opportunities to deliver business value and new efficiencies in human resources, skills and development, employee experience, communications, process and record management.

Next steps

Let's discuss your IT strategy. Our consultants will help you transform your vision into reality and customize a solution for your needs. 

Unlock value with AI you can bank on and turbocharge your transformation

Future-proof your digital ecosystem with scalable AI and automation technology

