Promote sustainable business growth

Improve your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and compliance with the IBM OpenPages Risk Management for ESG.

Management of ESG risks is critical to ensuring ongoing operations, maintaining stakeholder confidence, and meeting societal and regulatory obligations. The OpenPages Risk Management for ESG module enables organizations to govern their ESG programs, assess risks associated with operations, maintain sustainability compliance, and create strategies to promote sustainable business growth.

OpenPages demo tour

Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.

What you get
ESG objective management Set and track progress on achievement of ESG goals and objectives.
ESG risk assessment Identify, analyze, mitigate, manage, and monitor ESG risks.
ESG compliance and disclosure management Easily coordinate compliance and disclosure assessment cycles across the organization.
Features Assess ESG materiality

Author, distribute, collate and report ESG surveys across the organization using embedded Questionnaire capability.

 Monitor ESG objectives

Monitor progress and performance through use of Key Indicators and reports.

 Assess compliance

Track to regulatory and industry ESG standards and frameworks.

 Surface third-party ESG ratings

Surface ESG ratings across the third-party network utilizing IBM’s comprehensive data partner networks.
Automate your GRC processes with ease

IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.

