Improve your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and compliance with the IBM OpenPages Risk Management for ESG.
Management of ESG risks is critical to ensuring ongoing operations, maintaining stakeholder confidence, and meeting societal and regulatory obligations. The OpenPages Risk Management for ESG module enables organizations to govern their ESG programs, assess risks associated with operations, maintain sustainability compliance, and create strategies to promote sustainable business growth.
Author, distribute, collate and report ESG surveys across the organization using embedded Questionnaire capability.
Monitor progress and performance through use of Key Indicators and reports.
Track to regulatory and industry ESG standards and frameworks.
Surface ESG ratings across the third-party network utilizing IBM’s comprehensive data partner networks.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.