Gain the confidence you can achieve your business objectives in a world of dynamic risk with the IBM OpenPages Operational Risk Management module.
Automate the process of identifying, measuring, monitoring, analyzing and managing operational risk. The OpenPages Operational Risk Management module enables businesses to integrate all risk data — risk and control assessments, internal and external loss events, key risk indicators, and issue/action plan management — within a single environment.
Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
Dashboards and charts give insight into the state of risk across the organization. Drill down through sub-reports for root cause analysis. Provide browser-based ad hoc, drag-and-drop report design.
Tree view visualization shows how GRC activities are connected.
Facilitates a flexible approach to risk management that can accommodate changes and align with your organization’s existing procedures.
"My Tasks" provides a quick view of all the tasks assigned to the user, across activities in the operational risk domain, such as Loss Event Review, Issue Approval, Assessment Review and Action Items.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.