Streamline internal audit

Automate and manage internal audits and conduct broader risk and compliance management activities with the IBM OpenPages Internal Audit Management module.

 

Provide internal auditors with a cross-departmental view into organizational GRC. The IBM OpenPages Internal Audit Management module helps organizations efficiently plan, execute, report on and review their audit universe. Compare the best practice control environment to the one that has been documented and perform gap analyses to identify vulnerabilities and improvement opportunities.

OpenPages demo tour

Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.

Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders

What you get
Annual planning Supports top-down and bottom-up approaches to creation and risk assessment of the audit universe and creation of multiyear audit plans. Streamlines review and approval processes to help drive down costs, increase efficiency and allow auditors to focus on the audit content.
Workpaper execution Facilitates collaborative workpaper authoring and management, resulting in higher quality and consistency. Maintains a centralized library of electronic workpapers and provides the capability to automate workpaper review and approval.
‎ Engagement planning Facilitates creating and maintaining the audit scope and objectives and creating the workpapers to be executed. Provides information which feeds into audit continuous improvement.
Features Out-of-the-box workflows

An embedded GRC workflow feature administers workflow instances to automate processes, initiate activities, assign tasks, notify stakeholders, plan and meet deadlines, and drive consistency.

 Audit reporting

A one-click audit report pulls all of the appropriate data from the central repository. Gantt Charts and other visuals provide the user with quick ways to see data to aid in planning.

 Audit close process

The Close Audit helper facilitates automation of the audit close process by providing an audit summary as well as readiness details for close status and all of the audit-related components.
Automate your GRC processes with ease

IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.

