Automate private data reporting to improve compliance accuracy, reduce audit time, and accelerate initiatives across your organization with IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management.
With IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management, you can fully understand how private data is used throughout your organization. This module provides a complete, real-time view of how sensitive data is used, stored, and accessed throughout your organization with embedded AI, automation and security. See what data is accessed, and when, to accelerate the risk-monitoring process. Automate private data reporting to improve accuracy, reduce audit time, and accelerate initiatives across the organization.
Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
The dashboard delivers all of the information related to data assets, including a breakdown of assets by jurisdiction, and status of privacy assessments. Useful links and privacy-related tasks are also assigned to the user.
Ensure that data assets in your organization are in compliance using the built-in questionnaire assessment functionality which enables privacy teams to build relevant privacy questionnaires and deploy them to data owners for completion.
Privacy issues identified during the assessment process can be investigated and addressed using the built-in issue management capability, enabling collaboration between privacy officers and data owners to resolve issues.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.