Meet data privacy challenges head-on

Automate private data reporting to improve compliance accuracy, reduce audit time, and accelerate initiatives across your organization with IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management.

With IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management, you can fully understand how private data is used throughout your organization. This module provides a complete, real-time view of how sensitive data is used, stored, and accessed throughout your organization with embedded AI, automation and security. See what data is accessed, and when, to accelerate the risk-monitoring process. Automate private data reporting to improve accuracy, reduce audit time, and accelerate initiatives across the organization.

OpenPages demo tour

Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.

What you get
Real-time view of private data Maintain an inventory of all private data across the organization. Integrates with IBM Knowledge Catalog’s asset repository to maintain an up-to-date view of data assets using PII or sensitive data. Data assets with the Confidential Information marker will show status on OpenPages compliance reports.
The full value from metadata Data is a valuable resource, and tapping into it can be a driver of competitive advantage for your organization. Give data scientists and model developers the ability to innovate and trust that the required data can be used in their projects by demonstrating compliance with the relevant regulations.
Audit ready processes Build an audit trail of the assessment process to protect your business in the event of regulatory scrutiny. Meet increasing consumer and regulatory privacy concerns by automatically kicking off privacy assessments for newly loaded data assets.
Features Privacy officer dashboard

The dashboard delivers all of the information related to data assets, including a breakdown of assets by jurisdiction, and status of privacy assessments. Useful links and privacy-related tasks are also assigned to the user.

 Privacy assessment

Ensure that data assets in your organization are in compliance using the built-in questionnaire assessment functionality which enables privacy teams to build relevant privacy questionnaires and deploy them to data owners for completion.

 Issue management

Privacy issues identified during the assessment process can be investigated and addressed using the built-in issue management capability, enabling collaboration between privacy officers and data owners to resolve issues.
Automate your GRC processes with ease

IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.
Take the next step

Book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can automate your GRC processes with ease.

