Reduce the cost and complexity of compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley and financial reporting regulations with IBM OpenPages Financial Controls Management.
The OpenPages Financial Controls Management module makes compliance procedures more effective and efficient. These tools provide decision-makers with transparency into the state of financial controls and confidence that financial compliance demands are being addressed.
Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
Design, configure and administer workflows to provide users with relevant information. Use workflows to manage financial reporting and compliance activities, assign tasks and notify stakeholders.
The calculation engine provides the capability to automate and tailor business requirements, processes and scoping activities.
The task-focused UI promotes data accuracy. Views may be customized to align with the organization’s document structure and to visualize data in charts and structured formats.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.