Manage financial controls

Reduce the cost and complexity of compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley and financial reporting regulations with IBM OpenPages Financial Controls Management.

The OpenPages Financial Controls Management module makes compliance procedures more effective and efficient. These tools provide decision-makers with transparency into the state of financial controls and confidence that financial compliance demands are being addressed.

What you get
Central source for financial controls data Provides a central source for all financial controls and compliance data including entities, processes, accounts, risks, controls, tests and test results. Delivers a holistic view of financial data and compliance activities by leveraging dependency mapping and the sharing of process documentation, as well as associated risks and controls.
Business intelligence and decision support Provides executive management with transparency into the state of compliance with rich, interactive dashboards and pre-built, out-of-the-box reports. The dashboards are easy to configure and provide the user with insightful visuals of data relationships, planning activities and daily tasks. 
Unified compliance process Automates the ongoing scoping, test, review, certification and remediation process to help organizations meet their financial compliance obligations. It also supports gap analyses to identify vulnerabilities and opportunities for improvement.
Features Out-of-the-box workflows

Design, configure and administer workflows to provide users with relevant information. Use workflows to manage financial reporting and compliance activities, assign tasks and notify stakeholders.

 Calculation engine

The calculation engine provides the capability to automate and tailor business requirements, processes and scoping activities.

 Agile UI

The task-focused UI promotes data accuracy. Views may be customized to align with the organization’s document structure and to visualize data in charts and structured formats.
Automate your GRC processes with ease

IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.

IBM OpenPages Operational Risk Management IBM OpenPages Regulatory Compliance Management IBM OpenPages Internal Audit Management IBM OpenPages IT Governance IBM OpenPages Third-Party Risk Management IBM OpenPages Model Risk Governance IBM OpenPages Risk Management for ESG IBM OpenPages Business Continuity Management IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management IBM OpenPages Policy Management
