Manage internal IT controls and risk with IBM OpenPages for IT Governance, a module that aligns business processes, strategy, and regulatory requirements.
Get a holistic view of IT risks and map them to business processes. The OpenPages IT Governance module enables organizations to sustain compliance across multiple best-practice frameworks, including the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations, IT Infrastructure Library and the International Standards Organization.
Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
View all issues, incidents, vulnerabilities, and business applications that require users’ attention in one single configurable homepage. Drill-down through sub-reports for root cause analysis.
Automatic notification and routing of IT-related activities. Tracks and documents all relevant IT incidents. Initiates investigative workflows driven by top-down planning and business risk.
Utilize the questionnaire assessment UI, a central source for all business applications, to engage with assets or business application owners for classification assessment and compliance assessment.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.