Align your business processes

Manage internal IT controls and risk with IBM OpenPages for IT Governance, a module that aligns business processes, strategy, and regulatory requirements.

Get a holistic view of IT risks and map them to business processes. The OpenPages IT Governance module enables organizations to sustain compliance across multiple best-practice frameworks, including the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations, IT Infrastructure Library and the International Standards Organization.

OpenPages demo tour

Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.

Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
What you get
Interoperability and integration Provides interoperability with third-party technologies and enterprise infrastructure management applications directly using the OpenPages REST API (OpenAI standard) or leveraging IBM App Connect. Capability to automatically: maintain an up-to-date inventory of enterprise systems; report on security posture and identify gaps (asset management); import security incidents; maintain a library of security/regulatory requirements (NIST, UCF, ISO 27001 etc.); integrate Risk Quantification methods (RiskLens).
IT incident analysis Improves risk measurement, minimizes losses, and manages risk related to IT incidents allowing the Incident Response, SecOps and Risk teams to collaborate through integrations between the various systems.
Business application risk assessment Manage business application risk assessments against different standards such as NIST, ISO, and PCI based on CIA requirements. OpenPages IT Governance provides the ability to track assessments, issues and vulnerabilities across business applications, as well as map them to the business processes they support.
Features IT governance dashboard

View all issues, incidents, vulnerabilities, and business applications that require users’ attention in one single configurable homepage. Drill-down through sub-reports for root cause analysis.

 IT incident workflows

Automatic notification and routing of IT-related activities. Tracks and documents all relevant IT incidents. Initiates investigative workflows driven by top-down planning and business risk.

 Application risk assessment

Utilize the questionnaire assessment UI, a central source for all business applications, to engage with assets or business application owners for classification assessment and compliance assessment.
Automate your GRC processes with ease

IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.

Take the next step

Book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can automate your GRC processes with ease.

