What you get

Interoperability and integration Provides interoperability with third-party technologies and enterprise infrastructure management applications directly using the OpenPages REST API (OpenAI standard) or leveraging IBM App Connect. Capability to automatically: maintain an up-to-date inventory of enterprise systems; report on security posture and identify gaps (asset management); import security incidents; maintain a library of security/regulatory requirements (NIST, UCF, ISO 27001 etc.); integrate Risk Quantification methods (RiskLens).

IT incident analysis Improves risk measurement, minimizes losses, and manages risk related to IT incidents allowing the Incident Response, SecOps and Risk teams to collaborate through integrations between the various systems.