Prepare your enterprise for business continuity and protect employees from disruptive events with the IBM OpenPages Business Continuity Management module.
Centralize business continuity data in a single location to better implement a standardized approach across your enterprise. With the OpenPages Business Continuity Management module, users can visualize data relationships to identify dependencies and gain quick access to information.
Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
Discover data relationships with relationship mapping visualization that enables users to view dependencies and access key information from one screen.
Create and modify workflows to notify users regarding workflow stages, track issues, and schedule reminders for a timely review of items, such as business impact analyses and business continuity plans.
Identifies critical business processes. The calculation defines the maximum acceptable outage for a given business function by scoring selections within the business impact analysis.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.