Demonstrate strong model governance, reporting and compliance with the IBM OpenPages Model Risk Governance module, using an integrated and transparent approach.
Bring together all the key stakeholders who often work independently on siloed data. The OpenPages Model Risk Governance module combines a flexible data model with document management, powerful workflow capabilities, and business intelligence. It helps ensure a greater level of engagement and transparency in the model risk management and governance processes.
Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.
Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders
The dashboard delivers all of the information related to models, including a breakdown of use cases and models by status, change requests in process, challenges, issues and tasks assigned to the various stakeholders.
Monitor the effectiveness of models with metrics. Metric values are captured for each metric and a breach status is automatically calculated to indicate if the metric is red, yellow, or green.
The model manager is ready to approve the model review report performed by the model validator. If there were any issues, then the model can be sent back to the validator for further preparation.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.