Gain confidence and efficiency

Rely on a more efficient compliance process with the IBM OpenPages Regulatory Compliance Management module.

Combine software, process automation, data feeds and expertise. The OpenPages Regulatory Compliance Management module enables your organization to have a more complete, accurate and timely view of your regulatory compliance risks. Supported by a centralized data model, this module is designed to transform the compliance process and drive both confidence and efficiency. 

OpenPages demo tour

Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.

Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders

What you get
Consolidated regulatory requirements Single repository to manage regulatory content and enable stakeholders across your enterprise to more efficiently process and classify large volumes of regulatory data. This centralized view helps to automate the identification of regulatory changes to applicable requirements and reduce unmanageable volumes of regulatory alerts.
Mapping of regulatory requirements to taxonomies Provides the ability to map regulatory requirements to internal risk data — connecting regulatory data to key risks, controls and policies, and linking that data to an overall business strategy. Complex regulations are now organized, visible and measurable in firm-specific terminology and assigned to owners across your organization.
Reduced regulatory risk Helps your organization understand regulatory requirements and reduce risks, such as sanctions and fines, and proactively respond to regulatory change events. Supports breaking down regulations into a catalog of requirements, while evaluating the impact to the business, and creating actionable tasks.
Features Regulatory feeds

Load content feeds from Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence, Wolters Kluwer, Ascent, and Reg-Track into OpenPages. Rules-based set up automatically processes incoming regulatory data.

 Regulator interactions

Out-of-box workflows assist users with documenting and managing an organized response to regulator interactions, such as inquiries, meeting requests, and examinations.

 Data distribution

Regulatory requirements can be organized into logical groupings and assigned to appropriate owners across your organization about regulatory change events, creating a transparent resolution process.
Automate your GRC processes with ease

IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.

IBM OpenPages Operational Risk Management IBM OpenPages Financial Controls Management IBM OpenPages Internal Audit Management IBM OpenPages IT Governance IBM OpenPages Third-Party Risk Management IBM OpenPages Model Risk Governance IBM OpenPages Risk Management for ESG IBM OpenPages Business Continuity Management IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management IBM OpenPages Policy Management
