Implement an enterprise-wide governance, risk and compliance framework with the IBM OpenPages Policy Management module.
To help you reduce the complexity and cumbersome nature of complying with numerous industry, ethics, privacy and government regulatory mandates, the IBM OpenPages Policy Management module automates the impacts of policy change management and lifecycle process.
Users and administrators can gain a quick summary of regulatory compliance from multiple angles, including functional areas, business units, regions or individual mandates via dashboards and charts.
Use workflows to manage policy planning activities, assign tasks, and notify stakeholders. Workflows assist organizations in meeting deadlines and staying informed of ever-changing regulatory demands.
Provides a single source for relationship mapping, such as regulations, controls, testing and risks. Policies can be configured, tagged and searched according to your organizational taxonomies.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.